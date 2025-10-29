Why Bengals Believe Things Can Be Different if They Have to Go Back to Browning Due to Flacco Injury
CINCINNATI – One bastion of clarity in the sea of uncertainty that the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 season has become was the stabilization Joe Flacco brought to the quarterback position.
But now even that is in flux as the 40-year-old deals with an AC joint injury to his throwing shoulder that kept him out of practice Wednesday.
"We'll see what we can potentially get out of him tomorrow," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. "We'll just work through the week. I think right now it's probably at 50-50 on what will end up on Sunday."
Flacco’s injury could force the Bengals to go back to Jake Browning -- whose three-game stint as the starter after Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury went so horribly bad that the team had to ask the Cleveland Browns to fling them a life preserver in the form of Flacco -- Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
In three starts against the Vikings, Broncos and Lions, Browning threw three interceptions in 92 attempts as the offense averaged 12.3 points and 217.3 yards per game.
In three starts against the Packers, Steelers and Jets, Flacco attempted 126 passes without throwing an interception, and the offense averaged 29.7 points and 378.7 yards.
“I think an obvious (difference) is just how critical it is to take care of the football. It smacks you right in the face,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said.
“When you do that, it just gives you more and more of the opportunity to do the things that we know we’re good at doing,” Pitcher added. “If you don’t do that, then you’re going to really limit your chances to show well as a unit and win football games.”
During Browning’s seven-game run as the starter in 2023, when the Bengals went 4-3, he threw seven interceptions and only had two clean games.
The difference then was he had a run game to lean on.
After a brutal 25-yard performance in Browning’s first career start, the Bengals averaged 115.5 rushing yards per game, which ranked a solid 16th in the league over that stretch.
In Browning’s three starts this year, the Bengals averaged 63.7 yards per game, which ranked dead last, nearly 10 yards below the next worst team.
But Flacco’s arrival has done more than just re-energize the passing attack. The Bengals are averaging 126 yards per game in his three starts, and 161.5 in the last two.
The offensive line also has found its footing and has played much better with Flacco.
The Bengals are banking on those two things, plus some renewed perspective for Browning while watching the adjustments come to life from the sideline, will have him better prepared to step into the starting role if that is what’s needed.
“I've been happy with Jake's response,” Taylor said. “He’s still working hard. If he's in there and he gets the opportunity, then I have confidence in Jake and that Jake can win us the game.
“However it shakes out, we'll have a great plan in place to help those guys.”
The plan will involve both players sharing first-team reps whenever Flacco is able to throw, while practice squad quarterback Sean Clifford will run the scout team duties usually handled by Browning.
“The challenges really come with regard to the physical reps because that’s the scarce resource,” Pitcher said. “Those are the things that you only have so many of. So we’ll just have to take it day by day. In terms of who the guys are and how they’re going to prepare and how they approach the meeting room and all those things, I don’t have any concerns with that.”
Browning was vocal and unfiltered about his response to the team benching him and acquiring Flacco in a trade.
“I’m pissed off,” he said bluntly.
Pitcher said he thinks some of that remains, but it hasn’t affected how Browning has gone about his work the last three weeks.
And learning from his mistakes of trying to force too many throws will be an important learning tool against a Bears team that leads the NFL in interceptions with 11.
“Jake’s a pro. Jake’s a guy who’s always carried himself with confidence,” Pitcher said. “He’s continued to put the work in. As disappointed as I’m sure he was – and part of him probably remains, with how things have transpired -- he’s done his job. He’s helped Joe, and at the same time prepared himself should the opportunity arise where he needs to play.
“I feel very comfortable if that’s the direction it ends up going,” he added. “Both of them are just getting ready.”