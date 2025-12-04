Why Bengals Guard Dalton Risner Keeps Showing Up - Sometimes with an Apology - on Every Single Play

CINCINNATI – The defining throw in Joe Burrow’s return – the one Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher called “the play of the game” – was his blitz-beating, precision-placed, 29-yard touchdown pass to Andrei Iosivas in the 32-14 win against Baltimore.

Shortly after the catch, there was another signature moment that not a lot of people, outside of Iosivas' family, may have noticed.

After getting to his feet in the end zone, Iosivas looked into the camera, blew a kiss and said, “Happy Thanksgiving, mom and dad.”

Before he could finish the phrase, he received a celebratory shove out of frame by a teammate.

It was right guard Dalton Risner, who had sprinted more than 30 yards to be the first one to get to Iosivas.

Of course it was Risner.

“It's almost every play he's the first guy down there to grab the guy off the ground,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “Dalton does a lot of little things that are unspectacular, but they matter. He just brings savviness and positive energy.”

On Thanksgiving night, he also brought a side dish of contrition.

“Here he is, trying to say something to his family, and I show up and start pushing him and celebrating with him,” Risner said with a shake of his head. “We got over to the sideline, and I go up to him and say, 'Hey, man. Sorry. I didn't know you were saying something to mom and dad.' And he was like, 'How'd you get there so quick?’”

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase heard the conversation and stepped in to answer the question.

“Oh, Risner’s gonna be there,” Chase told Iosivas. “He’s always gonna be there. When you do something, Risner’s gonna be right there.”

No matter who the receiver or ball carrier is, regardless of where he’s tackled on the field, Risner is almost always first on the scene to extend a hand and help the player to his feet – or celebrate his feat.

Risner beamed when a reporter told him Pitcher had mentioned that during an interview earlier in the day.

“I'm not in the NFL for being this freak of a human that's super strong or anything like that,” he said. “Everyone has their trademark per se, and I want mine to be I'm a good teammate.

“It’s cool that it’s noticed,” Risner added. “That really means a lot to me that Pitch said something. It’s something I’ve been doing for seven years, so I take a lot of pride in it.”

It wasn’t something he did regularly in college at Kansas State.

It wasn’t until he got the NFL as a second-round of the Denver Broncos in 2019 that Risner embraced the extra effort, which adds up over the course of a game, thanks to his position coach, Hall of Fame offensive lineman Mike Munchak.

“He told me to do that my rookie year,” Risner said. “He really coached it. And he really applauded it when he saw it. And it just stuck with me.

“And being a kid from a small, 1A town (Wiggins, Colo.) with 16 guys on my high school team, I come from very humble roots,” he added. “So I take pride in the work ethic part of the game.”

While Risner is celebrated for the straight route he takes to the ball after every play, his path to the starting lineup this season has been anything but direct.

Signed August 28 after not being with a team for OTAs or minicamp, Risner was forced into action in the season opener against Cleveland when Lucas Patrick went out with a calf injury.

Center Ted Karras called Risner’s performance “the most stunning display of professionalism” he’s ever seen.

But in Week 2, Risner didn’t play well and missed the block that led to Burrow’s toe injury and his own feelings of devastating regret.

In Week 3, Risner injured his calf and was replaced by rookie Jalen Rivers.

He returned to the starting lineup in Weeks 6-7, this time at left guard for injured rookie Dylan Fairchild.

When Fairchild returned against the Jets, Risner went back to the bench for three games.

Then Rivers suffered an ankle injury, and Risner has started the last two games at right guard.

“This is the first time I've ever been in this situation of being in and out of the lineup,” said Risner, who started 81 games in four seasons with Denver and two in Minnesota, only missing time when he was hurt.

“I’ve never been on the sideline for a game I could have played in,” he added. “It’s been tough mentally. It’s not easy. But it’s the role that I’m in. I’m in Year 7, and I feel like I’m playing really good football right now.”

Risner’s latest insertion into the starting lineup was the result of the injury to Rivers.

But Rivers is no longer listed on the injury report, and Risner is staying put in the lineup.

Even if he doesn’t see it that way.

“I'm not the guy. I don't view it like that,” he said. “I'd love to be a Bengal for a long time. But I've earned nothing. I'm entitled to nothing here. If I don't go out and perform every week, there's guys behind me they can put in.

“I get to start against the Buffalo Bills, and nothing more,” he added. “I don't get the next five. I get the next one. And if I do my job, hopefully I get another one.”