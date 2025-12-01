Former NFL QB Praises Joe Burrow's Best Throw and Read of Game in Bengals' Win Over Ravens

CINCINNATI — It took time for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to settle in during Cincinnati's 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thanksgiving.

Burrow played just 69 days after undergoing surgery on his left toe. He was expected to be out until at least mid-December. Instead, he came back for the primetime matchup against the Ravens. He settled in and led the Bengals to victory.

His best throw of the day essentially sealed the victory for Cincinnati. He found Andrei Iosivas for a 29-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 26-14 lead.

“That touchdown to [Andrei] Iosivas, I felt pretty good about," Burrow said after the game. "I put it right where I wanted it. I put it right in a good spot and he was ready for the look."

Burrow isn't the only one that was impressed by the throw. Former NFL quarterback Cody Kessler praised Burrow for making that read and throw with such accuracy.

Check out his full breakdown below:

“That is high level stuff. Third-and-nine, (Kyle) Hamilton was one of the A-gap defenders, and they have both guys on the outside looking like pressure. Basically, seven or eight guys on the line of scrimmage. Burrow recognizes that. What do you do with double A-gap pressure? You bring a tight end or a running back in to block one of those A-gaps," Kessler said. "You send the line the other way. You bring (Drew) Sample in, puts him in the left A-gap, but the most important thing he did was bring in Samaje Perine for protection. And you can see Baltimore trying to play that cat and mouse game. They check out, start hitting their helmets. Well, what do they do? They end up showing the double A-gap. They bring Marlon Humphrey now off that side. They bring the left A-gap, and then they also bring the safety back side. And Perine is on the right side. He does a hell of a job. And if you go back and watch it on tape, he saves that play. He sees the safety back side. He looks, goes underneath Burrow, gets a piece of him just to knock him off. Then Burrow recognizes that Roquan Smith is bailing out. He has to throw it over him under the safety to Iosivas. It was a dime to come back in your first game without missing a beat, dissect what they're doing on defense, bring in, change the protection, put Sample on the A-gap, and then throw a dot to Iosivas on that type of play, it's big time, so I've got to give him a lot of credit."

This angle does a better job of showing just how absurd this Joe Burrow-to-Andrei Iosivas TD throw was.



(NGS) pic.twitter.com/aQIaLkBYie — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 29, 2025

