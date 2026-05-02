Here's Why Bengals Struck Gold With Late-Round Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to make a few big upgrades if they wanted to put together a Super Bowl contender. They added to the defense in a big way in free agency and on the trade block. Notably, they signed veterans Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen. They also traded for Dexter Lawrence ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Bengals followed that up by adding seven players to their roster in the draft.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports recently called seventh-round pick Jake Endries the best value selection for the Bengals in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jack Endries is a Solid Addition For The Bengals

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"In the Draft of the Tight End, it's somewhat surprising to see Jack Endries last until the final round," Wilson wrote. "He's a dependable, old-school inline TE with strong hands and high-effort blocking who served as a reliable security blanket in the short-to-intermediate passing game at Purdue and then Texas. He was my TE3 and ended up as the 19th TE selected in the draft."

Endries is a solid tight end with the ability to block as well as almost any tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft class. Blocking tight ends are becoming more valuable in NFL offenses, which has caused teams to spend a pretty penny to acquire them in free agency. As a result, the Bengals opted to add their blocking tight end in the NFL draft.

Endries can do more than block, too. He has strong hands and can make contested catches. He's a solid safety blanket across the middle.

Bengals Made The Most Of Their 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) reacts while holding the Liberty Bowl trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Bengals made a lot of solid selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

They landed a talented wide receiver in Colbie Young. They also added two offensive linemen on day 3 (Connor Lew and Brian Parker II) much later than they were expected to go.

Defensive tackle Landon Robinson is undersized, but his motor, heart, and speed make him a very intriguing defensive lineman. Some projections had him going in the fourth or fifth round, but he fell to the Bengals in the seventh round.

The Bengals put together a very successful draft. Only time will tell if it ages as gracefully as it looks right now.

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