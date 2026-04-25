Zac Taylor Closes 2026 NFL Draft Picks With Calls to Jack Endries, Landon Robinson

The Bengals rounded out their 2026 NFL Draft picks with an offensive player at No. 221 and a defensive trench piece at No. 226. Texas tight end Jack Endries got the call first, and Navy defensive tackle got the call to close out Cincinnati's 2026 picks.

All in all, Cincinnati took seven players and stamped the offseason last weekend by dealing for Dexter Lawrence with the No. 10 pick in the draft.

Rounding Out The Picks

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas tight end Jack Endries (TE06) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Endries and Robinson both figure to compete for spots on the back end of the roster. Zac Taylor dove into those picks right after things wrapped.

"We think it's a really good fit with our room to come in here and compete in all phases, you know, special teams, run game, pass game, feel like he's got a really high ceiling there to come in here and fits in well with that group," Taylor said about Endries before diving into Robinson. "So let him earn his way there, and then Landon, just too good to pass up. You know, I know we addressed the D-tackle position with the trade.

"Feel like we have a really good room there, but it's just one of those guys just too good to pass up. You're sitting there in the seventh round, and you have a great player there that you really like. We've had him in the building before, and just felt like we needed to add him to the mix and let him come in here and compete."

Endries was a nice steal at the end of the draft. According to Arif Hasan's consensus big board, Endries is ranked 128th overall. Robinson was right in line with a seventh-round pick at No. 215 overall on the board.

The former gave an emphatic message to all the teams that passed him over after some projections had him as a Day 2 pick.

"I will make sure I make every team that didn't f****** draft me pay, to be honest with you," Endries stated. "I'll keep track of every person taken before me, every team that passed on me. And every game I'm going to play, it's just going to be trying to do some bad things to the other players."

Check out the draft phone calls with both players as they bring their talents to Cincinnati:

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