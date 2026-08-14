Winners and Losers From Bengals’ Preseason Win Over Lions

The Cincinnati Bengals opened their preseason with a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium.

Final score isn't what matters in August football, but the game did provide valuable information about the Bengals' roster and the competition within it. Several players strengthened their cases for larger roles, while others still have work to do.

Here are three winners and two losers from Cincinnati's preseason opener.

Winner: Dohnte Meyers

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meyers has had an impressive training camp, and he carried that momentum into the preseason. The former CFL standout led the Bengals with three receptions for 29 yards and added 13 yards on a jet sweep.

Maybe the biggest individual win of the night for Meyers wasn't on the field. It came after the game, when superstar quarterback Joe Burrow revealed that he had invited Meyers to Cincinnati to throw, and that Meyers had driven all the way from Atlanta overnight. It's another example of the relationship being built between the two and of the trust Meyers is beginning to earn.

Loser: Kendall Milton

The ball is knocked loose from Cincinnati Bengals running back Kendall Milton (36) on a carry in the second of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Milton had a team-high nine carries, gained just 21 yards, and averaged 2.3 yards per attempt. He also fumbled.

The second-year running back entered the game behind Chase Brown, Samaje Perine, and Tahj Brooks. With limited opportunities in the backfield, Milton needed a cleaner, more productive performance. That did not happen on Thursday.

Winner: Jack Endries

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jack Endries (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Endries made a strong impression in his NFL debut. The seventh-round rookie caught three passes for 25 yards and scored Cincinnati's only touchdown on a four-yard pass from veteran QB Joe Flacco.

His best play came on a 17-yard reception when he stayed on his feet and made three Detroit defenders miss. Endries had already impressed with his blocking during training camp, showcasing his receiving upside and after-the-catch ability, which could separate him in a crowded tight end competition.

Loser: Team Discipline

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) and guard Dylan Fairchild (63) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown (75) line up for a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals committed 10 penalties for 83 yards, repeatedly giving up yardage and making things harder for themselves. It's preseason, but those issues must be cleaned up before the regular season.

The Bengals' penalties were the clearest blemish in an otherwise encouraging opening performance.

Winner: Evan McPherson

Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates a field goal in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McPherson accounted for 10 of Cincinnati's 16 points and made all three of his field-goal attempts on Thursday night.

His night was highlighted by a 56-yard field goal in iffy conditions, and he later connected on 33- and 41-yarders. After connecting on 89.3 percent of his field goals last season, McPherson picked up exactly where he left off.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel: