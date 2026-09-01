Zac Taylor Updates Ja'Marr Chase's Injury Status as Week 1 Preparation Begins

Zac Taylor spoke with the media to start Cincinnati's practice slate ahead of Week 1 this season. All eyes are on an injury from offensive side of the ball: Ja'Marr Chase (knee).

Chase talked up his injury as minor last week. Still, he didn't practice in the lone session after banging up his knee with a hyperextension. He and Shemar Stewart are the only injuries to monitor right now as cornerback Dax Hill returned to the field on Sunday.

Taylor updated Chase's status on Tuesday.

"He'll be limited throughout the week, but I feel good about him," Taylor said before expanding on other injuries. "Shemar will be on the rehab field this week. Tee has a little heel contusion that'll limit him this week."

Cincinnati is full steam ahead preparing for the Open in Orange battle against Tampa Bay on Sept. 13. They are hopeful Chase will be available for the contest. He should be good to go by then after talking about the injury reight after it happened, he said he'd be able to play the following day last Tuesday if needed.

Meanwhile, guys like Dohnte Meyers will continue to get more reps.

"We weren't dialing stuff up for him and that's how you make it," Taylor said about Meyers. "Really, it's just when the opportunity comes your way, and the ball comes your way. You've got to make the most of it. So we'll continue to see where we can utilize him in the return game. We can see where we continue to utilize him as a receiver because it's a tough lineup to crack. But he has shown that with the ball in his hands, he can be really good. He can create separation, and he's got a good feel. And so I've been really pleased with the camp he's done. And now we'll just continue to figure out how that works into our game plans as we go forward."

The initial roster rolls out to its first open-media practice together on Tuesday afternoon.

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