Possible Cincinnati Bengals Second-Round Target Getting First-Round Buzz
CINCINNATI – A popular second-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals on a lot of mock drafts is UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
But Schwesinger could be long gone before the Bengals pick at No. 49 overall, according to an NFL.com report on rapid risers who could become surprise first-round picks
In the article, Tom Pelissero writes: “Schwesinger isn't as versatile as Alabama's Jihaad Campbell. But with several teams near the bottom of Round 1 needing an off-ball linebacker, Schwesinger could find his NFL home sooner than many expect.”
The Bengals are looking for another starting linebacker to put next to Logan Wilson as Germaine Prat’s time in Cincinnati appears to be finished.
The Bengals gave Pratt permission to seek a trade because their intent is to cut him and save $5.9 million cap space.
Free-agent signing Oren Burks has made 17 career starts in seven seasons, and he should be in a similar backup/special teams role with the Bengals after the team signed him to a two-year, $5 million contract.
The Bengals haven’t drafted a linebacker in the second round or earlier since Rey Maualuga in 2009.
But it is their biggest position of need this year, and this draft class isn’t great. It might even fall short of average.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein ranks linebacker ninth of 11 position groups.
Pro Football Focus ranks linebacker 11th, giving the 2025 class a grade of D-.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranks Schwesinger second to Campbell in the class.
Brugler has a second-round grade on Schwesinger. After that, it’s third round for Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman and third-fourth for the next five linebackers in his rankings – Oregon’s Jeffrey Bassa, Georgia’s Smael Mondon Jr., South Carolina’s Demetrius Knight Jr. and Mississippi’s Chris Paul Jr.
Even if Schwesinger doesn’t climb all the way into the first round, he still could be a longshot for the Bengals at No. 49 given Pelissero’s report on the linebacker’s climb.