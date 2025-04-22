Private Visit, 1-Word Answer From Bengals’ Duke Tobin Point to Team’s Interest in Switching All American to Guard
CINCINNATI – There are three paths the Cincinnati Bengals can take when it comes to adding to the interior of the offensive line in this year’s draft:
- Pick one early
- Pick one in the third or fourth round
- Both
In two of those three options, Wyatt Milum could be a fit in Cincinnati.
And, per a report from ESPN’s Matt Miller, Milum had a private visit with the Bengals.
The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Milum started 43 games in four seasons at West Virginia, earning Freshman All-American honors as a right tackle before switching to left tackle.
Despite never playing anywhere but tackle, the 2024 consensus All-American projects as a guard in the NFL.
During his pre-draft press conference Monday, Bengals director of player personnel was asked if he would be open to taking a guy to play guard who had primarily played tackle in college.
“Yes,” Tobin said succinctly before looking to the other side of the room, seemingly in search of a different question.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler lists Milum as his No. 8 guard in the draft class. Only one other player in his top 8 has no experience playing guard, Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr., who is Brugler’s OG2.
Finding someone who can compete to be a starting guard and be an option as a swing tackle would be ideal for the Bengals.
Milum, who Brugler projects as a third/fourth-round pick, would have a chance to win a starting job among the group of current guards in Lucas Patrick, Cody Ford, Cordell Volson and Jaxson Kirkland.
Prior to his short “yes” answer, Tobin touched on the importance of position versatility during Monday’s presser.
“I think versatility is important,” he said. “If you're a starter, it's less important. If you're a backup, it's paramount on the offensive line. You have to, as a backup, be able to cover two spots, whether it's tackle or guard or whether it's guard and center or whether it's both sides.
“As a starting offensive lineman, if you are good enough to be the starter at left guard, you can be left guard. It's beneficial if you could move down to center and play that or move to tackle. But if you are a good enough at left guard, that's enough for us,” he added. “So it depends on kind of where you fall in your career arc. But we cross-train all of our offensive linemen in some other position other than their natural spot.”
Here is Brugler’s assessment of Milum in The Beast:
“Milum flashes strong hands and a competitive edge in the run game, although his strike placement needs to be tightened up against more skilled interior defensive linemen. As a pass blocker, he feints and fires those same heavy hands to steer or shut down rushers, but his lack of length can easily disrupt his balance if his timing isn't perfect.
“Coming from a run-heavy scheme, he struggled during pass-pro drills at Senior Bowl practices. Overall, Milum has enough athletic tools and the processing ability to eventually compete for an NFL starting role, but his elevated pad level and average recovery skills are concerns. Despite being a tackle-only in college, his pro projection is inside at guard.”