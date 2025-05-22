Sharp Criticism: NFL Analyst Ranks Bengals As Owners of Toughest 4-Game Stretch of Any Team in 2025
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear they are not happy about having to play the Baltimore Ravens on the road in primetime four years in a row, including three straight short-week Thursday games.
This year the night game at M&T Bank Stadium falls on Thanksgiving.
But the Bengals have an even bigger gripe about that game, according to Sharp Football Analysis ranking of the toughest stretch of games in the league.
Warren Sharp removed elements such as primetime, travel, limited rest, etc. from the equation and simply used strength of opponents to come up with his list of the five most brutal stretches in the league this year.
And the Bengals received the shortest end of the scheduling stick for their four-game gauntlet that begins Thanksgiving night in Baltimore, continues on the road the following week at Buffalo, has a quick rematch against the Ravens and ends in Miami.
“No team plays a tougher four-week stretch than the Bengals this year,” Sharp wrote. “It starts with a short week road game in Baltimore on Thanksgiving, a difficult situation for any team, let alone when they go up against the Ravens. Baltimore has played the Bengals on Thursday each of the last two years and won each game.
“And speaking of which, why are the Bengals being forced to play the Ravens in Baltimore on a Thursday on short rest for three straight years? How is that fair?”
The No. 5 most brutal stretch belongs to the Cowboys, who will face the Super Bowl champ Eagles, Super Bowl runner-up Chiefs, Lions and Vikings in Weeks 12-15.
Cincinnati’s AFC North rival Pittsburgh owns the No. 4 most brutal stretch on the list with a home game against the Bills, at the Ravens, vs. the Dolphins and at the Lions in Weeks 13-16.
The Vikings are third with a stretch that will have them home vs. the Eagles, at the Chargers, at the Lions and home against the Ravens in Weeks 7-10.
And the Giants land at No. 2 with a stretch that includes home vs. the Eagles, at the Broncos, at the Eagles and home vs. the 49ers.