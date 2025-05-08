Stat of the Jay: Among the Most Frequent Non-Divisional Matchups in NFL Primetime History is Bengals vs. a 2025 Foe
CINCINNATI – As mentioned in last week’s article featuring predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals schedule, you can expect a lot of primetime games in 2025.
The Bengals have played 89 night games in their regular-season history, with the first one occurring in the franchise’s debut game on a Friday at San Diego on Sept. 6, 1968.
Of those night games, 22 percent have come against a specific opponent.
And you probably don’t have to think too hard about who it is.
The Bengals have faced the Steelers 20 times in primetime, with Pittsburgh holding a 13-7 lead in those games.
Those 20 games are tied for 12th for the most times featured in primetime since the 1970 merger. The Cowboys and Eagles have squared off 30 times, as have the Raiders and Chargers.
Given their division alignment, it makes sense the Bengals and Steelers have played so often in primetime games.
But the second most frequent opponent for the Bengals under the light is not a division opponent.
The Bengals and Dolphins have met nine times in primetime, with the most recent game occurring in 2022, a 27-15 Cincinnati win on Thursday Night Football.
There are only six other non-divisional matchups in that have been featured more frequently in primetime since the 1970 merger.
The Bears and Rams have met 12 times, as have the Cowboys and Saints.
The 49ers and Giants have met 11 times, as have the Broncos and Patriots.
And the Dolphins and Steelers have played 10 times, as have the Eagles and Falcons.
There are two other matchups tied with the Bengals-Dolphins with nine games – the Chargers and Steelers, and the Colts and Patriots.
Of those nine most frequent pairings, four have a chance to add to their totals in 2025, including the Bengals and Dolphins, although there is buzz that game could be played in Spain.
The Dolphins and Steelers also play this year, as do the 49ers and Giants and the Chargers and Steelers.
Here is the full list of primetime opponents listed in order of frequency:
Steelers 20
Dolphins 9
Ravens 9
Browns 9
Chargers 4
Titans 4
Bills 3
Broncos 3
Jaguars 3
Rams 3
Texans 3
49ers 2
Falcons 2
Giants 2
Jets 2
Patriots 2
Raiders 2
Bears 1
Cardinals 1
Chiefs 1
Colts 1
Commanders 1
Eagles 1
Seahawks 1
Vikings 1
That means there are five teams the Bengals have never faced in primetime – Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Packers, Lions