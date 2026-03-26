James Harrison Drops Eye-Opening Comments About Joe Burrow, Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals found their franchise quarterback when they landed Joe Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft . Burrow has since become a legend in the City of Cincinnati. He's beloved by almost all the fans with the only potential flaw being his health.

Burrow has taken the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his short NFL career, but there are some people that want to see Burrow join a new team. In fact, Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison recently stated that he's actively trying to recruit Burrow to the Steelers.

No, this isn't a joke. Yes, Harrison made it clear he thinks it could happen.

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James Harrison Wants to See Joe Burrow on the Steelers

Former Steeler and Hall of Honor inductee James Harrison smiles during the Hall of Honor ceremony which took place during halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 29, 2023. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

"I've been conversating with him [Joe Burrow] here on a weekly, bi-weekly basis. We've been having conversations. I talked to him on the phone yesterday," Harrison said on a recent episode of the Deebo and Joe Podcast. "We've been talking about him. He's going to go up there and talk to Mr. Brown to see what he needs to do to do whatever he needs to do to maybe get into some black and gold."

This is one of the more outrageous statements that has been made this offseason. While Harrison is completely serious with the idea, it's a joke to even act like it's a possibility. Burrow isn't going to the Steelers, no matter what Harrison is claiming the superstar quarterback is telling him.

Yes, the Steelers need a quarterback. Obviously, Burrow would be an ideal target for them. There's no world where this idea could ever come to reality.

Joe Burrow Should Never Play a Snap for Any Other Team

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The idea of Harrison recruiting Burrow to the Steelers is so outlandish that it doesn't deserve anymore of our time or energy. It's not going to happen.

That does bring up an intriguing idea.

The Bengals need to make sure Burrow spends his entire career in Cincinnati. They've done a very good job of this so far, but they need to make sure he stays happy and continues playing in Cincinnati. Burrow should be a Bengal for life.

There's nothing indicating he's going to leave, unless you'd like to believe Harrison, so the thought of Burrow suiting up in a different uniform doesn't deserve anymore attention this year.

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