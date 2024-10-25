Stat of the Jay: Bengals Hope To Continue Eagles' Run of First Quarter Futility
CINCINNATI – Slow offensive starts have been a theme for the Cincinnati Bengals the last two weeks, and they were at times the last few seasons as well.
But their first quarter struggles are nothing compared to those of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles are the only team in the league that hasn’t scored in the first quarter this year.
In addition to the six games this year, they didn’t score in the opening quarter of their playoff loss at Tampa Bay or their Week 18 loss to the Giants.
The eight-game run with zero first-quarter points is the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the 14th longest in the Super Bowl era.
The Atlanta Falcons hold the record with 13 in a row from Nov. 21, 1976, to Nov. 13, 1977.
The expansion Bengals had 10 in a row in 1968.
Philadelphia also is tied for last with only 17 first downs in the first quarter this year, and the team ranks 31st in total yards (275).
Here is a look at the Philadelphia drives that started and ended in the first quarter this year (with drive start position, number of plays, yards gained, how drive ended).
Week 1 vs Green Bay (Brazil)
Own 10, three plays, -5 yards, interception
Own 16, three plays, -2 yards, fumble
Week 2 vs Atlanta
Own 33, four plays, 24 yards, punt
Own 36, 10 plays, 55 yards, downs
Own 25, three plays, 6 yards, punt
Week 3 at New Orleans
Own 30, three plays, -9 yards, punt
Week 4 at Tampa Bay
Own 30, three plays, 7 yards, punt
Own 30, three plays -7 yards, punt
Week 6 vs Cleveland
Own 26, three plays, 5 yards, punt
Own 31, seven plays, 16 yards, punt
Week 7 at New York Giants
Own 16, four plays, 17 yards, punt
Own 34, three plays, -4 yards, punt
Own 13, eight plays, 22 yards, punt
The Bengals have held their opponent scoreless in four of seven games this season and have gone 3-1 in those games.
Since 2021, the Bengals are 17-6 when holding their opponent scoreless in the first quarter. And they are 22-2 in that span when leading after the first quarter.
Their .917 winning percentage when leading after the first quarter is tied for the third best in the league behind the Chiefs and Cowboys, each of whom are 28-2 (.933).
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI