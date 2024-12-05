Stat of the Jay: Burrow, Chase and Some Surprising Names Chasing Bengals Franchise Records
CINCINNATI – While the Cincinnati Bengals ’ main team goal of reaching the playoffs is all but dead, there are some individual records to monitor during the final five weeks of the season.
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are both on pace to set franchise records this season, but they are not the only two.
Burrow is on pace to set franchise records in completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns.
And he’s just a tick behind the franchise record he already holds for passer rating.
Chase is on pace to tie the records for receptions and receiving touchdowns.
And he is on track to break his own record for receiving yards.
A surprise name on the record watch list is rookie punter Ryan Rehkow, who currently ranks third in the league with a 44.5 net punting average.
Kevin Huber owns the franchise record – and spots Nos. 2-8 on the list as well – with a 42.8 net average in 2020.
Rehkow already set the franchise record for longest punt with an 80 yarder, which came in his NFL debut in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.
He also is on pace to break Huber’s record for gross punting average. Huber set the mark of 47.18 in 2020.
Rehkow currently has a 49.9 average, which ranks 10th in the league.
Here is a closer look at the records Burow and Chase are chasing:
Passing Attempts
Burrow current: 446
Pace: 632
Record: 606 (Burrow, 2022)
Passing Completions
Burrow current: 302
Pace: 427
Record: 414 (Burow, 2022)
Passing Yards
Burrow current: 3,337
Pace: 4,727
Record: 4,611 (Burrow, 2021)
Passer Rating
Burrow current: 107.4
Record: 108.3 (Burrow, 2021)
Receptions
Chase current: 79
Pace: 112
Record: 112 (T.J. Houshmandzadeh, 2007)
Receiving Yards
Chase Current: 1,142
Pace: 1,618
Record: 1,455 (Chase, 2021)
Receiving Touchdowns
Chase current: 11
Pace: 17
Record: 17 (Carl Pickens, 1995)
Chase also has a chance to be the first non-kicker to lead the team in scoring since 2001, when Corey Dillon had 78 points to Neil Rackers 74.
No one else had more than 14 points that season.
The only other seasons in franchise history in which a position player led the team in scoring were:
1988 – Ickey Woods (90), Jim Breech (89)
1979 – Pete Johnson (90), Chris Bahr (79)
McPherson currently leads Chase 85-78, which means Chase needs just one touchdown and one two-point conversion to pass him.
A sneaky one to watch is running back Chase Brown and his 4.5 yards per carry. That currently is fourth best in Bengals history (minimum 100 attempts), but catching Jeremy Hill’s mark of 5.06 in 2014 will be difficult.
Behind Hill are Joe Mixon (4.93 in 2018) and Giovani Bernard (4.74 in 2015).
