Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to New England Patriots 16-10
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Patriots 16-10 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Cincinnati falls to 0-1 on the season. They've lost their last three season openers and haven't started the season with a win since the 2021 season.
Here are our postgame observations:
Joe Burrow's Return
Burrow was efficient on Sunday, completing 21-of-29 passes for 164 yards. He didn't push the ball downfield for most of the game. Outside of a 28-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase and a deep ball to Andrei Iosivas that drew a pass interference penalty, most of his passes were close to the line of scrimmage.
The Bengals' offense looked out of sync for most of the game. They had some nice possessions, but they struggled for long stretches.
Run Defense Struggles
The Bengals couldn't stop the run on Sunday. New England ran for 163 yards. They controlled the line of scrimmage and were able to keep the Bengals' defense off balance with an efficient ground game.
New England averaged 4.7 yards-per-carry.
Ja'Marr Plays
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was active on Sunday, despite speculation that he wouldn't suit up due to contract talks.
Chase led the team in targets (6) and receptions (6), finishing with 62 yards. His 28 yard catch was the longest play of the day.
Turnovers
The Bengals turned the ball over twice on Sunday. Tanner Hudson nearly had a touchdown in the second quarter. He fumbled as he was stretching the ball out near the goal-line.
The Bengals' defense forced a three-and-out to start the second half, but Charlie Jones fumbled on the ensuing punt return. That led to a Patriots field goal that gave them a 13-0 lead with 11:37 left in the third quarter.
Slow Start
The Bengals struggled in the first quarter. The offense generated just 17 yards of total offense in two possessions. Meanwhile, the Patriots racked up 107 total yards and scored a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.
Cincinnati went three-and-out on their first three possessions. They nearly scored a touchdown on their fourth possession when Burrow found Mike Gesicki in the end zone. Unfortunately for the Bengals, the play was reviewed and the ball hit the ground.
Burrow found Hudson on the next play in the middle of the field and he fumbled near the goal line.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
