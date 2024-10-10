Stat of the Jay: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Sets Another NFL First, More History Possible Sunday Night
CINCINNATI – The 70-yard touchdown Ja’Marr Chase scored against the Baltimore Ravens was the 10th scoring catch of his career of at least 60 yards.
Since the Bengals drafted Chase in 2021, there have been 129 touchdowns catches of at least 60 yards across the league.
That means Chase has 8 percent of them.
Tyreek Hill has the second most in that time span with seven.
No one else has more than three.
Chase tied Isaac Curtis for most touchdown receptions of at least 60 yards. But Curtis didn’t record his 10th until his 11th season.
Chase has accomplished it in just his fourth season.
In fact, Chase has recorded 10 touchdown catches of 60+ yards faster than any player in NFL history since the 1970 merger.
Jerry Rice has the most such touchdowns with 23, but he didn’t get his 10th until his sixth season in the league.
DeSean Jackson is second on the list with 21, but his 10th came in his seventh season.
Here are the only other players with more 60+ touchdown catches than Chase.
Randy Moss, 16 (recorded 10th in eighth season)
Tyreek Hill, 15 (eighth season)
Mel Gray, 14 (seventh season)
Terrell Owens 13 (13th season)
Steve Smith 12 (11th season)
James Lofton 11 (14th season)
Stanley Morgan 11 (sixth season).
Chase could make more NFL history Sunday night against the New York Giants if he records his 11th.
No player has ever recorded a 60+ touchdown reception in three consecutive games.
Chase is one of 30 players to do it in back-to-back games, but no one has been able to reel off three in a row.
Rice nearly did, recording 60+ scores in Weeks 1-2 and 4 in 1991.
Prior to Chase, the most recent player to have two in a row is someone who will share the MetLife Stadium field with him Sunday night in the Giants’ Darius Slayton.
The others on the list:
Ben Hawkins – Weeks 6-7, 1970
Harold Jackson, Eagles – Weeks 13-14, 1971
Harold Jackson, Eagles – Weeks 4-5, 1973
Isaac Curtis, Bengals – Weeks 13-14, 1973
Cliff Branch, Raiders – Weeks 7-8, 1974
Roger Carr, Colts – Weeks 8-9, 1975
Ken Burrough, Oilers – Weeks 13-14, 1975
Ken Burrough, Oilers – Weeks 3-4, 1981
James Lofton, Packers – Weeks 1-2, 1983
Mike Quick, Eagles – Weeks 9-10, 1984
Byron Williams, Giants – Weeks 1-2, 1984
Jerry Rice, 49ers – Weeks 12-13, 1988
Andre Rison, Falcons – Weeks 5-6, 1990
Jerry Rice, 49ers – Weeks 1-2 (and 4), 1991
Horace Copeland, Buccaneers – Weeks 6-7, 1993
Tim Brown, Raiders – Weeks 5-6, 1995
Eric Moulds, Bills – Weeks 12-13, 1998
Isaac Byrd, Titans – Weeks 14-15, 1999
Randy Moss, Vikings – Weeks 12-13, 2001
Hines Ward, Steelers – Weeks 10-11, 2002
Quincy Morgan, Browns – Weeks 13-14, 2002
LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers – Weeks 13-14, 2003
Steve Smith, Panthers – Weeks 5-6, 2005
Steve Smith, Panthers – Weeks 1-2, 2007
Randy Moss, Patriots – Weeks 8-9, 2009
Pierre Garcon, Colts – Weeks 4-5, 2011
Vernon Davis, 49ers – Weeks 5-6, 2013
Josh Gordon, Browns – Weeks 12-13, 2013
DeSean Jackson, Commanders – Weeks 5-6, 2014
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants – Weeks 12-13, 2015
Amari Cooper, Raiders – Weeks 15-16, 2017
Tyler Lockett, Seahawks – Weeks 1-2, 2021
Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins – Weeks 14-15, 2022
Darius Slayton, Giants – Weeks 15-16, 2023
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals – Weeks 4-5, 2024
