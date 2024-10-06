Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Lose Heartbreaker, Fall to Baltimore Ravens 41-38 in Overtime
CINCINNATI — It looked like the Bengals were going to win their second game of the season. Instead, they’re 1-4 and their season is on life support.
The Ravens kicked the game winning field goal in overtime. Just minutes after Evan McPherson had a chance to send the home crowd home happy.
Rookie Ryan Rehkow bobbled the snap and McPherson's 53-yard attempt was wide left. The Ravens went downfield and scored two plays later.
Joe Burrow tried to find Ja’Marr Chase for the 11th time of the game. Marlon Humphrey cut ahead of Chase for the interception. That gave Baltimore the ball at the Bengals’ 28-yard line. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens drove downfield for the game-tying field goal to force overtime.
The Bengals fall to 1-4 on the season. Here are our postgame observations:
Burrow’s Big Day
Burrow admitted he needed to be "damn near perfect" on Sunday. He delivered for the first 57 minutes of the game.
The Bengals star completed 30-of-39 passes for 392 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. He led Cincinnati on four-straight touchdown drives spanning from the second to the fourth quarter, which helped the Bengals take control of the game. Unfortunately for the home team, Burrow's interception with 3:01 left gave the Ravens another chance at the win.
Ja'Marr the Game Breaker
Ja'Marr Chase helped seal the game with a 70-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. He had two scores on the day, finishing with 10 receptions for 193 yards.
Burrow found Chase for a 41-yard touchdown late in the second quarter that gave Cincinnati a 17-14 lead.
Tee Time
Tee Higgins was a huge factor on Sunday too. He finished with nine catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his scores were in the red zone. Watch his first touchdown of the game here.
Defense Struggles
The Bengals couldn't stop the Ravens' offense.
Lamar Jackson led the way with a stellar performance. He completed 26-of-42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 50 yards.
This was a back-and-forth game between two offenses that couldn't be stopped. The Ravens forced a key turnover late. Meanwhile, the Bengals' defense couldn't get off the field.
Sam Hubbard came up with the play of the day on defense. He tackled Henry for a two-yard loss in the end zone for a safety. That trimmed the Ravens' lead to 14-9 in the second quarter. It's the first safety the Bengals forced in nearly five years (Dec. 1, 2019 against the Jets).
Key Injuries
Bengals first round pick Amarius Mims suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter and didn't return. Mims was carted off the field. He was able to put weight on his ankle and tested in on the sideline. He missed more than a quarter, but re-entered the game for the Bengals' final drive.
Bengals cornerback Dax Hill suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and didn't return. He went to plant on his right leg and his knee bent at an awkward angle. Watch the play here.
Up Next
The Bengals play the Giants in New York on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8:20 p.m. ET.
