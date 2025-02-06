All Bengals

Stat of the Jay: Of the 7 Teams With Most Defense-Heavy Drafts, 6 Rank in Top 8 – and Then There’s the Bengals

Jay Morrison

Oct 27, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after quarterback Jalen Hurts (not pictured) scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Since 2022, there are two teams that have invested a league-high 80 percent of the premium draft picks on defensive players.

One is the Philadelphia Eagles, who have used eight of their 10 Days 1 and 2 draft picks on their defense and parlayed that strategy into a second Super Bowl trip in three seasons.

The other is the Cincinnati Bengals, who also have used eight of their 10 picks on Days 1 and 2 on that side of the ball only to rank at or near the bottom of the league in nearly every defensive stat the last two seasons.

The inability to draft and/or develop when it comes to those premium picks is the main reason the Bengals are in the position they are – and why former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is no longer in the same position.

Since 2022, there are five teams that have invested heavily on the defensive side of the ball with more than 63 percent of their draft picks in the first three rounds being on that side of the ball.

Where those teams rank in defensive DVOA is telling:

Defensive DVOA

Eagles (eight defense, two offense) – 1st

Bengals (eight defense, two offense) – 27th

Lions (eight defense, four offense) – 5th

Ravens (six defense, three offense) – 6th

Vikings (four defense, two offense) – 2nd

We also can add in the Texans and Packers, both of whom have invested heavily in defense with six premium picks each, which is tied for the fourth most in the league behind the Eagles, Bengals and Lions with eight.

The Texans are Packers are closer to a 50 percent split because they rank first and second in total number of picks in the first three rounds.

Here are their DVOA rankings:

Packers (six defense, seven offense) – 7th

Texans (six defense, six offense) – 3rd

If you want to use a stat other than DVOA, the results don’t change much.

Yards Allowed

Eagles – 1st

Packers – 5th

Texans – 6th

Ravens – 10th

Vikings – 16th

Lions – 20th

Bengals – 25th

Points Allowed

Eagles – 2nd

Vikings – 5th  

Packers – 6th

Lions – 7th

Ravens – 9th

Texans – 14th

Bengals – 25th

Points Per Drive Allowed

Eagles – 2nd

Vikings – 4th

Packers – 6th

Lions – 8th

Texans – 11th

Ravens – 12th

Bengals – 26th

The Bengals currently have three picks in the first three rounds of this year’s draft, and that number could climb if they trade Trey Hendrickson and/or Tee Higgins.

You can expect more defensive picks to be on the way.

Whether the Bengals can convert all of these young, premium picks into a competent defense will be the ultimate determining factor in whether they can return to the postseason.

