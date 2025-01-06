Cincinnati Bengals Fire Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo and Other Members of Defensive Staff
CINCINNATI — The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Monday, sources confirmed.
The Bengals are also firing linebackers coach James Bettcher and defensive line coach Marion Hobby.
The news was first reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Anarumo had been on the Bengals' staff since 2019. He's a well respected coach, but internally they felt like it was time for a change.
The same thing goes for Bettcher and Hobby. It was time for a change.
