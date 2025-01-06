All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Fire Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo and Other Members of Defensive Staff

The Bengals missed the playoffs for a second-straight season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo () walks the sideline in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo () walks the sideline in the first quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Monday, sources confirmed.

The Bengals are also firing linebackers coach James Bettcher and defensive line coach Marion Hobby.

The news was first reported by Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Anarumo had been on the Bengals' staff since 2019. He's a well respected coach, but internally they felt like it was time for a change.

The same thing goes for Bettcher and Hobby. It was time for a change.

The Bengals made a major move, parting ways with a key member of the offensive coaching staff. For details, go here.

