Stat of the Jay: The Best and Worst of NFL Overtime History in Honor of the 4 Nations Title Game Ending in OT
CINCINNATI – With the NHL's 4 Nations championship game resulting in a 3-2 Canada win against the United States in overtime Thursday night, let’s look at some of the best and worst in the NFL when it comes to OT.
Since the league introduced the sudden-death overtime period in 1974, there have been 714 regular season and postseason games that needed extra time.
The Cincinnati Bengals have appeared in 46 of them, which is tied for the 19th most.
The Bengals have gone 22-20-4 in those contests for a winning percentage of .522, which ranks 11th.
The Cardinals are the most successful overtime team in NFL history, going 30-18-4 for a .615 winning percentage.
Rounding out the top five are:
Commanders 26-18-3 (.585)
Broncos 30-23-2 (.564)
Giants 25-19-3 (.564)
Raiders 27-21 (.563).
As for the teams that have been the least successful in overtime, the Seahawks reside in the cellar at 18-29-1 (.385).
The rest of the bottom five are:
Chargers 20-30 (.400)
Panthers 9-13-1 (.413)
Jaguars 9-12 (.429)
Buccaneers 20-26-1 (.436)
The Vikings are the most frequent overtime participant, playing 57 games.
The Bengals are 20th on that list with 46, with 11 of those games coming in the Zac Taylor era.
No team has played more overtime games than the Bengals since Taylor arrived in 2019. Indianapolis is tied with Cincinnati atop that list.
There are only 34 head coaches with more overtime appearances than Taylor, led by Dan Reeves with 30.
Andy Reid is the active leader with 27.
Who is the most successful overtime coach in NFL history?
Sam Wyche at 8-2.
Of the 115 head coaches who have appeared in at least five overtime games, Wyche’s .800 winning percentage is tied for the best. Bill O’Brien and Dave McGinnis also own .800 winning percentages with 4-1 records.
Here’s one for you: Former Bengals coach Dave Shula has a better overtime winning percentage than Bill Belichick.
Shula went 4-2 (.667), while Belichick was 15-8 (.652).
Jim Mora and Ron Erhardt are at the bottom of the list at 0-5.
The Bills’ Sean McDermott has the worst record among active coaches at 1-6 (.143).
Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is tied with Bart Starr for the NFL record in ties with three.
Lewis was just 3-7-3 in overtime games for a .346 winning percentage.
The Packers hold the team record for most ties with six, while the Eagles are second with five. The Bengals, Steelers, Vikings and Cardinals are tied for third with four.
The Raiders are one of nine teams that have never had a tie, joining the Chargers, Jaguars, Patriots, Saints, Titans, Bears, Bills and Cowboys.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI