Stat of the Jay: Trey Hendrickson Has Led the Bengals In Sacks 4 Straight Years, Which Is Halfway to NFL Record
CINCINNATI – Trey Hendrickson is the first player in Cincinnati Bengals history and fourth in the NFL to record 17.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons.
Hendrickson also owns the Cincinnati record for most consecutive seasons leading the team in sacks with four.
Whether he will have a chance to make it five in a row is unclear as he’s heading into the final year of his contract and looking for an extension.
The Bengals could give him an extension, force him to play out the remainder of his deal or trade him.
If Hendrickson is in Cincinnati in 2025, he also could tie Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap for the most seasons leading the team in sacks.
Atkins did it five times in 2011-12 and 2016-18, while Dunlap’s five came in 2010, 2013-15 and 2019.
The consecutive seasons part is what really piqued my interest, wondering who holds the record for longest streak leading a team.
There are three players who have led a team in sacks in eight consecutive seasons, and, not surprisingly, one of them also is the subject of trade conversation this offseason.
Myles Garrett has led the Browns in sacks all eight seasons he’s been in the league.
The other two players to do it eight years in a row are both in the Hall of Fame – the Cowboys’ DeMarcus Ware from 2005-12, and the Vikings John Randle from 1993-2000.
Ware also began his streak as a rookie, while Randle’s began in his fourth season.
There are three other players with seven in a row:
Aaron Schoebel, Bills, 2001-07
Simon Fletcher, Broncos, 1988-2004
Aaron Donald, Rams, 2015-21
