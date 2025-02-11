Stat of the Jay: Which Colleges Have Produced the Most TD Scorers In the Super Bowl?
CINCINNATI – There was a lot of talk about a surprising nugget that came out of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night.
When Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith caught a 34-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of their 40-22 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, he became the first player to be selected out of Alabama to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.
The man who threw him the pass, Jalen Hurts, played at Alabama and has four rushing touchdowns in his two Super Bowl appearances.
But the “selected out of” qualifier is the key here.
When counting only each touchdown scorer’s final college team, there are 66 schools that have more Super Bowl touchdowns than Alabama’s one.
That includes Texas, which went into Sunday night with zero and emerged with two after Xavier Worthy caught two touchdown passes for the Chiefs.
The team with the most is Miami (Fla.), which isn’t a huge surprise.
But there are two others in the top five that might win you a bar bet.
Here is the list of colleges with at least six Super Bowl touchdowns and the players who scored them:
Miami (Fla.) – 14 (Ottis Anderson 2, Pete Banaszak 2, Michael Irvin 2, Bill Miller 2, Jimmie Jones, Duane Sparks, Reggie Wayne, Jeremy Shockey, Frank Gore, Devin Hester).
Notre Dame – 10 (Ricky Watters 3, David Givens 2, Joe Montana 2, Mark Bavaro, Dave Casper, Rocky Bleier).
Stanford – 10 (John Elway 4, Doug Baldwin 2, Tony Hill, Christian McCaffrey, Austin Hooper, Zach Ertz).
Florida – 9 (Emmitt Smith 5, Percy Harvin, Aaron Hernandez, Kadarius Toney, Ricky Nattiel).
Georgia – 8 (Terrell Davis 3, Hines Ward 2, Fran Tarkenton, Sony Michel, Mecole Hardman).
Mississippi Valley State – 8 (Jerry Rice 8).
Nebraska – 8 (Roger Craig, 4, Tom Rathman 2, Irving Fryar, Eric Johnson).
Texas Tech – 8 (Timmy Smith 2, Danny Amendola 2, Michael Crabtree, Bam Morris, Donny Anderson, Patrick Mahomes).
Arizona – 7 (Rob Gronkowski 5, Vance Johnson, Nick Foles).
Illinois – 7 (Howard Griffith 2, Jack Squirek, Kelvin Hayden, Rashard Mendenhall, Greg Lewis, Pierre Thomas).
Ohio State – 7 (Mike Vrabel 2, Eddie George, Matt Snell, Santonio Holmes, Keith Byars).
Oklahoma – 7 (Jalen Hurts 4, Damien Williams 2, Kenny King).
USC – 7 (Lynn Swann 3, Marcus Allen 2, Mike Garrett, Malcolm Smith).
Michigan State – 6 (Mushin Muhammad 2, Billy Joe DuPree, Plaxico Buress, Herb Adderley, Andre Rison).
Penn State – 6 (Franco Harris 4, Jimmy Cefalo, Matt Suhey).
Wisconsin – 6 (James White 4, Stu Voigt, Corey Clement).
In terms of Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl history, this is the list:
Clemson – 2 (Tee Higgins 2)
Northeastern – 2 (Dan Ross 2)
Furman – 1 (Stanford Jennings)
Augustana – 1 (Ken Anderson)
