Sunday Night Football Best Bets: Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals
Last week wasn’t nearly as profitable as I’d hoped, as our Chase Brown +105 was our only hit. Somehow in a game where the Ravens score 35 points, Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers both missed on their props.
The last thing we want to do is go into a BYE week on a sour note, so here are my best bets for Sunday Night Football:
JK Dobbins UNDER 60.5 Rushing Yards + Chase Brown 50+ Alt Rushing Yards (+136 DraftKings)
A simple parlay including both starting running backs, we’ll attack Dobbins’ over/under and Chase Brown’s alternate line.
My Bet Backers:
- Dobbins has only exceeded this line twice over the last seven games, and the Bengals defense has allowed a running back to exceed this line just twice in the past five weeks (Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley).
- Gus Edwards returned to the Chargers lineup last week and split carries with Dobbins 8-8 before the game turned into a blowout.
- Seven running backs have received at least ten carries against the Chargers and have averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Brown has seen at least 12 carries in 6/7.
Joe Burrow OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns + Justin Herbert UNDER 0.5 Interceptions (+200 DraftKings)
This week’s matchup between two top quarterbacks in the league should prove to be an absolute clinic on how to play the position.
My Bet Backers:
- In his career, Joe Burrow has thrown for 2+ touchdowns in 7/11 regular season night games.
- For the LA Chargers, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray are the opposing quarterbacks that have the most passing touchdowns on the season (12 each). Burrow has 24 passing touchdowns thus far.
- The Bengals defense has forced just four interceptions by opposing starting quarterbacks, with those QB’s averaging 35 pass attempts per game. Justin Herbert has attempted 35 or more pass attempts just once this season and has thrown one total interception.
Quentin Johnston 60+ Receiving Yards (+230 DraftKings)
This feels like the Zay Flowers ladder from last week, except with a less talented player. Regardless, the Bengals defense has struggled to contain outside receivers and Johnston poses a big play threat in Week 11. In addition to this play, you may consider sprinkling half a unit on 80+ yards (+500) or parlaying this line with an anytime touchdown (+525).
My Bet Backers:
- Since Week 5, the Bengals have allowed an opposing receiver to eclipse 60 receiving yards from wide alignment in 5/6 weeks. Those five receivers all finished over 80 total receiving yards versus Cincinnati.
- Johnston has 93% of his receiving yardage production from wide alignment, 100% of his receiving touchdowns from out wide, and leads the Chargers in targets from that alignment.
- Johnston has faced two other defenses this season that rank in the bottom-ten in yards allowed to receivers out wide. His stat lines in those games: 5/51/2 and 4/118/1.
Just For Fun(ds) Parlay
While the Chargers defense has been solid this season, they also have not yet faced an offense as potent as Cincinnati’s. Burrow and Chase keep up their magnificent seasons, the Bengals get a much needed win, and we line our pockets!
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
