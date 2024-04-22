Major Outlet Rolls With Increasingly Popular Option For Bengals in First Round
CINCINNATI — Byron Murphy II has been the most popular player in mock drafts for Cincinnati over the past week and the latest offering from The Athletic is no different.
Austin Mock rolled with the 17th-best player on the consensus big board in his analytics-based mock.
"I thought about Amarius Mims here but ultimately decided on Murphy to boost a defensive line that just lost D.J. Reader in free agency," Mock wrote. "Murphy is the best interior defensive line prospect in this class, and there is only one other defensive tackle inside the top 32 on the consensus big board."
According to the consensus big board, Murphy's been mocked to Cincinnati in 21% of mocks over the past week. Most of any of the Bengals options.
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Tee Higgins Discusses Future After Asking Cincinnati Bengals for Trade
Cincinnati Bengals Showing Interest in Speedy Wide Receiver Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Major Outlet Names Defensive Tackle as Bengals' Best Day-Three Fit
Look: Graphic Designer Releases Multiple Cincinnati Bengals Helmet Designs
Major Outlet Names Tight End as Bengals' Best Day-Two Draft Fit
Look: Bengals Invite Area College Prospects to Local Pro Day
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Amarius Mims Perfect Fit for Cincinnati Bengals?
Report: Brock Bowers Impresses During Private Workout, Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash
Joe Burrow on Bengals-Chiefs Rivalry: 'We're Kind of Built to Beat Them'
Watch: New Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown's Highlights From 2023 Season
Key Stat Shows How Valuable Trent Brown Could Be to Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Offense
Cincinnati Bengals Prioritize Trenches in Mock Draft 2.0
Watch: Orlando Brown Jr. Tries Some New Jobs Around Bengals Facility
Potential Cincinnati Bengals Draft Target T'Vondre Sweat Arrested
Major Outlet Names Ohio State Player As Bengals Need-Filling Option Outside First Round
Look: Updated Offensive Line Consensus Board Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Draft Top Defensive Tackle in Coaching Intel Mock Draft
Look: Bengals Come Away With Underwhelming Haul in Latest Mock Draft
Kansas City Chiefs Signing Former No. 2 Overall Pick to Backup Patrick Mahomes
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast