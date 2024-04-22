All Bengals

Major Outlet Rolls With Increasingly Popular Option For Bengals in First Round

Mocks are trending toward this player for Cincinnati recently.

Russ Heltman

Defensive lineman Byron Murphy runs through drills at Texas Longhorns Football Pro Day at Frank
Defensive lineman Byron Murphy runs through drills at Texas Longhorns Football Pro Day at Frank / Jay Janner / American-Statesman / USA
In this story:

CINCINNATI —  Byron Murphy II has been the most popular player in mock drafts for Cincinnati over the past week and the latest offering from The Athletic is no different.

Austin Mock rolled with the 17th-best player on the consensus big board in his analytics-based mock.

"I thought about Amarius Mims here but ultimately decided on Murphy to boost a defensive line that just lost D.J. Reader in free agency," Mock wrote. "Murphy is the best interior defensive line prospect in this class, and there is only one other defensive tackle inside the top 32 on the consensus big board."

According to the consensus big board, Murphy's been mocked to Cincinnati in 21% of mocks over the past week. Most of any of the Bengals options.

Russ Heltman

