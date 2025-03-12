‘Trey Wants To Be in Cincinnati’: Bengals DT B.J. Hill Not Ruling Out a Reunion With Hendrickson in City They Love
CINCINNATI – After a report surfaced today that the Cincinnati Bengals are asking for a first round pick and more for defensive end Trey Hendrickson, whom the team gave permission to seek a trade last week.
A few hours later, Hendrickson’s defensive line teammate Trey Hendrickson talked to reporters after the Bengals officially announced his new three-year, $33 million contract.
Even though Hendrickson is seeing what offers might be out there, Hill said his teammate doesn’t want to go anywhere else.
“Trey wants to be in Cincinnati,” Hill said. “I know for a fact he loves Cincinnati. He loves the fans, he loves the community, he loves the team, coaches, everybody. He wants to be here at the end of the day."
That’s not just speculation from Hill. He said he’s been in regular contact with Hendrickson the last few weeks talking about both of their situations.
And Hendrickson was a big help in Hill making the decision to remain in Cincinnati despite the prospect of having to work with a new defensive coordinator and new position coach for the first time since joining the Bengals before the 2021 season.
“Trey’s my guy, man,” Hill said. “He helped me the last couple weeks (with) things I should be thinking about, how to go through this process over again, giving advice, even though I'd already been through it. But he really just helped me a lot.
“He means the world to me, pretty much one of my brothers, and I've got nothing but respect for him.”
Below are some of the other interesting things Hill said during his 10-minute interview.
On whether the prospect of playing for a new defensive coordinator in Al Golden and new position coach in Jerry Montgomery tempted him to explore a change of scenery:
“I had my options, but at the end of the day I knew where I wanted to be,” he said. “Just talking to coach Al and coach Zac (Taylor), I just knew where I wanted to be at the end of the day. Me and my family love Cincinnati so much. No matter what, we wanted to be there. That was our main priority to be back in Cincinnati.”
On what he remembers about Golden from when he was the linebackers coach during Hill’s first season with the Bengals:
“That he brings swagger and energy. You just want to be around him. I talked to him (the other day) and I was ready to play for him right then and there. I'm excited to have him back in the building.”
On what exactly he loves so much about Cincinnati:
“Skyline Chili,” he said with a hearty laugh. “No, it's the coaches, the players, the atmosphere, the fans, the food. Everything about Cincinnati we really love. The schools for my kids. The way they treat us and love on us, we really do love it."
On the perceived barrier that is age 30, which he will hit April 20.
“Age is just a number. I feel good. You also have to realize at the beginning of my career, I didn't really play that much anyway. I've still got a lot left in the tank. I've got at least five or six years to play this game. I plan on not slowing down and just keep on getting better and better each and every year.”
On what gives him confidence the Bengals defense can get back to 2021/2022 levels:
“The last couple weeks of the season, where we stepped up, did out part. That's all the confidence I needed. I know what kind of guys we've got in the building. I know what they bring each and every day. All we want to do is win.
“We were kind of young a little bit. The experience from last year is definitely going to pay off. I'm excited for those two young guys from last year (Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson). Myles (Murphy), he's still a young guy. I know he's gonna pick it up this coming year. We've got Joseph (Ossai) back. Still young and playing really good ball. Man, I'm so excited for this group.”
On new defensive tackle T.J. Slaton:
"I've heard nothing but great things about him. First of all, he's a hard worker. Big guy. I'm excited about that, too. He can move, he's athletic. He loves to be coached. That's important to me. He's a great locker room guy, too.
"I know for a fact, just watching him play in Green Bay, he's a physical, big guy. We play in a tough division that loves to run the ball. We've got a really good one on our hands in T.J. Watching film of how he stops the run, how he plays the run, how he uses his hands, how he comes off the blocks and makes plays. I'm excited to have him."
