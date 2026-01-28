Bill Polian Releases Statement Denying Role in Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Snub

In a stunning ESPN report released on Tuesday, it was revealed that six-time Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick was not voted into the Hall of Fame on first ballot. Belichick did not receive the necessary 40 of 50 votes to make it into the Hall, and will instead have to wait at least a year to be enshrined into Canton.

The report from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. notably stated that according to an anonymous voter, former Bills and Colts general manager and Hall of Fame voter Bill Polian, told some voters that Belichick should wait a year before induction as “penance” for the Spygate cheating scandal.

After that report was published, Polian told Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame, “That’s totally and categorically untrue. I voted for him." Confusingly, he later told ESPN that he could not remember with 100% certainty that he voted for Belichick but was 95% sure.

On Wednesday, Polian cleared up what happened by saying in a statement to SiriusXM NFL Radio that he did indeed vote for Belichick.

“I voted for Coach Belichick in the Hall of Fame selection meeting,” Polian said. “The Pro Football Hall of Fame has confirmed that fact through the auditors of the selection progress. Again, I’ll state that I never said that I believed that Coach Belichick should ‘wait a year’ for enshrinement. This has been confirmed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, numerous selectors who were in the room and my vote for Coach Belichick. As a Hall of Fame member and selector, I realize the import of what we do. I’ve always tried as a selector to make these difficult choices with the upmost objectivity. I’ve said on Sirius XM Radio and numerous other media outlets that I believe Coach Belichick to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. My vote confirms that.”

Since the news was reported, numerous players, coaches and figures across the league—including Tom Brady and Robert Kraft—have expressed that they disagree and are even outraged by the results of the vote. Ultimately though, it appears that Belichick will have to wait to receive a bust in Canton.

