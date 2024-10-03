Bills Among NFL Teams Linked to Potential Davante Adams Trade
The Buffalo Bills are eyeing a potential trade for Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Wednesday, citing sources, that the Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams who have reached out to Las Vegas about working out a deal for Adams.
According to Breer, the Bills face salary-cap issues that would make it hard to swing a trade for Adams. If he was traded ahead of Week 5, Adams would be owed more than $13 million by his new team—a price tag that drops by nearly $940,000 each week. Adams is also under contract for two more seasons and is owed $35.6 million in both 2025 and '26.
Salary cap aside, Adams would be an intriguing fit in Buffalo. Despite Josh Allen's comments this year that "everyone eats" on the Bills' offense, the unit lacks a true No. 1 receiver and currently ranks 20th in passing yards per game (305.8).
However, according to Breer, teams like the Bills that are interested in a trade strongly believe that the star receiver is "engineering" a trade to the New York Jets to reunite with longtime Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.
Adams, who has registered 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown over three games for Las Vegas this season, is expected to miss the Raiders' Week 5 clash against the Denver Broncos due to a hamstring injury.