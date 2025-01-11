Bills vs. Broncos Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets for NFL Wild-Card Game
The Buffalo Bills and NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen host the Denver Broncos and rookie phenom Bo Nix in the AFC wild-card round on Sunday.
The Bills are one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the AFC, while the Broncos are a bit of a surprise given tempered expectations coming into the season with their rookie quarterback Nix. However, Denver (10-7) was one of three teams from the AFC West to make the playoffs and now will try to upset Buffalo on the road.
The Bills (13-4) have been one of the league's top offenses thanks to the play of Allen, who has put together the best season of his seven-year career. Allen has completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He has also rushed for 531 yards and 12 scores.
If you're planning on heading to Highmark Stadium for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, here's how tickets are looking:
Cheapest Tickets for Bills vs. Broncos
The cheapest get-in price at Highmark Stadium less than 24 hours before kickoff can be found on Seat Geek, where a pair of tickets are going for $124 each (including fees) in the 300s section of the stadium. There are a number of tickets on Seat Geek in the 300s section of the stadium in a similar price range.
The lowest priced tickets on StubHub for a pair of tickets are going for $135 per ticket (including fees) in the 300s section of the stadium as well.
If you want to go to the game, the prices are pretty reasonable for a playoff game in the nosebleeds.
Most Expensive Tickets for Bills vs. Broncos
Want to sit in a luxury box for Sunday's game? There are options available if so. Fans will have to head over to StubHub for an option to get a pair of tickets in a luxury box, which are going for $1,362 per ticket. StubHub has a pair of tickets in the actual stands for $1,211 each in section 133 at the 50-yard line.
There are not any luxury box tickets available on Seat Geek, and the "most expensive" tickets on the site are available for $633 each in section 131 on the 20-yard line on the Bills' side of the field. There are no tickets on Seat Geek listed higher than those tickets, so if you want to not only go to the game, but want to spend a little more for a better view, there are some opportunities out there on the secondary ticket market for this much-anticipated matchup.