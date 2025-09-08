Video Shows Bills Got Really Lucky on Game-Winning Field Goal
The Buffalo Bills pulled off what could eventually be the wildest comeback victory of the entire 2025 NFL season in Sunday night's opener against the Baltimore Ravens as they scored 16 straight points in the final four minutes to notch a 41-40 come-from-behind win that was secured by Matt Prater's 32-yard field goal as time expired.
While the Bills were more than happy to celebrate their thrilling season-opening win, a closer look at that final kick shows that they got extremely lucky because it sure seemed like Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton could have blocked it. Heck, he might have even gotten a little piece of the ball before it sailed through the uprights.
Hamilton was able to get through the Bills line virtually untouched and had a clear path to Prater. He seemed to hop a little early instead of diving out to block the kick.
Here's that game-winning kick. Watch Hamilton on the left side of the line:
Here's a closer look at Hamilton just missing out one what would have been a wild way for the Ravens to get a win:
That was pretty close!
This might have only been a Week 1 game but that victory by the Bills could come up huge later in the year if these two teams face off in the playoffs again. An inch could be the difference in Baltimore having to go back to Buffalo for a playoff game if both teams go on to have the type of seasons they're expected to have.
What a way to finish off the first full Sunday of NFL action.