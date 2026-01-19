NFL World Shocked to See Bills’ GM Brandon Beane Promoted as Sean McDermott is Fired
The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday morning following a divisional round loss to the Denver Broncos over the weekend. McDermott's dismissal came as a shock as the team was a perennial contender under his guidance, having had eight winning seasons during his nine year tenure. They also won five AFC East titles and played in two AFC championship games.
While the organization believed that McDermott did an admiral... er, admirable job, they decided it was time to move on. In concert with that decision the team decided not only to retain general manager Brandon Beane, but promote him and add President of Football Operations to his title.
This was just as surprising to the people who follow what had gone on in Buffalo the last few years with media personalities like Mina Kimes suggesting the Bills' biggest issues this year were with the roster and not the person tasked with coaching it.
Beane and McDermott both arrived in Buffalo in 2017. It's hard to understand why the franchise would chose one over the other, but as some pointed out, sometimes it's about office politics.
Beane will now head the Bills' coaching search as they look to replace the coach with the second most wins in franchise history. If Beane doesn't get this right, he could be next.
