Bills GM Says Josh Allen Could Undergo Procedure on Injury That Plagued Him This Year

Josh Allen fell short of the Super Bowl once again this season and now it sounds like he could soon be undergoing a procedure for an injury that seemed to affect him at different points during the year.

Bills GM Brandon Beane and team owner Terry Pegula held a press conference on Wednesday that went off the rails a few times as they spoke about what led to the firing of Sean McDermott.

While that was all pretty theatrical, what Beane shared about Allen was a bit of a surprise. According to the GM, the Bills star quarterback could undergo a procedure on his right foot.

"He could have to have something done to his foot potentially here soon," Beane told reporters. He added that if it is done, Allen should be ready for OTAs later this offseason.

While that procedure wouldn't affect Allen's offseason participation too much, it does reveal that he was battling through some pain down the stretch of the season.

Allen first suffered the injury during a win over the Browns in Week 16 when he was sacked by Myles Garrett. You can see that moment at the end of this video:

Myles scrambling for his life to try to get that record-tying sack 😂



BUFvsCLE on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/fW2SCyPsxd — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Then the following week against the Eagles, Allen was seen limping off the field following a Bills possession.

Josh Allen limping off the field favoring his right foot that he injured last week. No chance he comes out of the game but one to continue to keep an eye on #bills pic.twitter.com/bqKeYbsjXP — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) December 28, 2025

Again, Allen should be fine in a few months but it's clear that foot injury bothered him a bit at the end of the year.

