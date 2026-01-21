Bills GM Says Josh Allen Could Undergo Procedure on Injury That Plagued Him This Year
In this story:
Josh Allen fell short of the Super Bowl once again this season and now it sounds like he could soon be undergoing a procedure for an injury that seemed to affect him at different points during the year.
Bills GM Brandon Beane and team owner Terry Pegula held a press conference on Wednesday that went off the rails a few times as they spoke about what led to the firing of Sean McDermott.
While that was all pretty theatrical, what Beane shared about Allen was a bit of a surprise. According to the GM, the Bills star quarterback could undergo a procedure on his right foot.
"He could have to have something done to his foot potentially here soon," Beane told reporters. He added that if it is done, Allen should be ready for OTAs later this offseason.
While that procedure wouldn't affect Allen's offseason participation too much, it does reveal that he was battling through some pain down the stretch of the season.
Allen first suffered the injury during a win over the Browns in Week 16 when he was sacked by Myles Garrett. You can see that moment at the end of this video:
Then the following week against the Eagles, Allen was seen limping off the field following a Bills possession.
Again, Allen should be fine in a few months but it's clear that foot injury bothered him a bit at the end of the year.
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt