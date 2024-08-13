Bills’ Josh Allen Makes Surprising Pick for Favorite Pass of His NFL Career
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is entering the seventh season of his NFL career, and he has quickly cemented himself as one of the top signal-callers in the league.
Through six seasons under center, Allen has completed 63.2% of his passes for 22,703 yards and 167 touchdowns to 78 interceptions. He has also proven to be a weapon in the running game as well, tallying 3,611 yards and 53 touchdowns on the ground.
There's no dispute that he's a special player on a special trajectory, and as a result he's produced plenty of highlight plays over the years.
His favorite throw though? It may surprise you.
"Jake Kumerow against the Denver Broncos to clinch the division in 2020. The COVID year," Allen told Chris Long on the Green Light podcast. "They played a little Cover 4. They pushed the safety, but he didn't move in time. I kind of looked him to the right and Jake Kumerow was just running right down the seam and I threw the ball as hard as I can and it just stayed on a rope. As Jake looked around, the ball kind of caught him, but I threw that ball the hardest I think I've ever thrown a football in my life."
Out of all the clutch playoff throws, big time plays in division games and everything in between, it was a throw in the COVID year that's Allen's favorite to-date.
Here's a clip of the throw, courtesy of Mark Schofield of SB Nation:
Allen is hoping to add more favorites to his repertoire this fall in Buffalo.