Bills' Josh Allen Had Priceless Reaction to Seeing Old Teammate Back on Team
The Buffalo Bills brought back cornerback Tre'Davious White this offseason, signing White to a one-year deal. White spent the majority of his career with the Bills from 2017 to '23, but went to the Los Angeles Rams and then Baltimore Ravens for the 2024 season. He now returns to Buffalo for 2025.
However, quarterback Josh Allen was unwaware that White was back. When Allen arrived for the start of the Bills offseason program this week, he was surprised to see his former teammate.
"Just saw we got Tre White back, which is pretty cool," Allen told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm off social media so I didn't know that. I was walking in the locker room today and I peaked him and I went to the equipment manager and was like, 'Is that Tre White over there?' Just making sure. It's good to see some familiar faces back and obviously good to add some new pieces."
White returns to the Bills after a rocky season with the Rams and Ravens. Early into the 2024 season, the Rams made White a healthy scratch, and he was later traded to the Ravens. White did not want to leave the Bills last offseason, and is happy to reunite with the team.
"This place is so special, so special for my family too," White told reporters. "This is the only place that I really want to be."