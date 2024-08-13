Bills Place Veteran Wide Receiver Chase Claypool on Injured Reserve
The Buffalo Bills have placed veteran wide receiver Chase Claypool on injured reserve with a toe injury, ending his season.
Claypool initially suffered the injury in late July, but was considered to be day-to-day at the time. However, the ailment has lingered to the point where the Bills have chosen to end his season. While it's unclear what kind of toe injury Claypool sustained, it's serious enough to keep him out for an extended period of time.
Claypool signed a one-year contract worth up to $1.135 million after incentives in the offseason, giving the 26-year-old veteran a chance to prove himself in OTAs and training camp. While Claypool seemed to take some strides in OTAs earlier this summer, he was never able to establish himself in training camp due to the injury.
Claypool appeared in 12 games last season, including three for the Chicago Bears and nine for the Miami Dolphins. He caught eight passes for 77 yards and one touchdown in his worst statistical season as a professional.