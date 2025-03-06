Bills Set to Release Punter Sam Martin
Contract extension talks between the Bills and their starting punter led to the two sides parting ways.
The Buffalo Bills are set to release starting punter Sam Martin, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Martin was entering the final year of his contract, and the two sides were aiming to finalize a contract extension. However, contract talks fell through, leading to Martin's release.
Martin, a 12-year veteran, spent the last three seasons in Buffalo after seven seasons in Detroit and two seasons in Denver. Last season, he averaged 46.7 yards per punt on 54 kicks.
