Dismayed Bills Fans Seek to Reinstate Sean McDermott Via Power of Petition
The Buffalo Bills fired their longtime head coach Sean McDermott earlier this week following an overtime loss in the divisional round of the playoffs. Under McDermott the Bills went to the playoffs eight times in nine seasons and made two AFC championship games.
Considering McDermott helped the team snap a 17-year playoff drought that included a six-year stretch where they finished in last place every single season, you can understand why some people disagreed with the firing, but it really came down to the opinion of one person.
Team owner Terry Pegula decided to fire McDermott after the loss and explained his decision in a disastrous press conference alongside general manager Brandon Beane on Wednesday.
While the Bills are now turning their full attention to a coaching search, some fans are trying to make their voices heard with a petition to reinstate McDermott. As of Thursday morning, just a few days after it was created, the petition to reinstate the fired coach has over 22,000 signatures and counting.
It seems unlikely that Pegula will pay any attention to this, but it's a nice gesture by Bills fans. If nothing else this is an opportunity for Bills fans to show McDermott that he still has their support.
