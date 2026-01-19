Bills Firing Sean McDermott Had NFL World Buzzing
On Saturday the Bills’ season ended in devastating fashion at the hands of the Broncos in an OT thriller that left Josh Allen teary-eyed at the podium. Two days later, Buffalo is making a huge change.
On Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Bills had fired head coach Sean McDermott. McDermott had spent the last nine seasons at the helm in Buffalo and was a huge part of the franchise’s turnaround from perennial cellar-dweller to annual AFC powerhouse. But the Bills have struggled in the playoffs during McDermott’s tenure despite the presence of an MVP-caliber talent at quarterback. It seems Saturday’s loss, which eliminated Buffalo from a wide-open race for the Super Bowl crown, was the final straw.
Over his nine years as head coach McDermott accumulated a 98-50 regular season record; the seven straight winning seasons he led the Bills to makes for one of the greatest stretches of success in franchise history. But he finishes his career in Buffalo with an 8-8 playoff record and far more disappointments than notable successes, which proved his undoing.
There will be much anticipation surrounding the Bills’ hunt for a new coach. But the news of McDermott’s firing had the NFL world absolutely buzzing.
A big change in Buffalo, but it sounds like it’ll be the only one. Subsequent reports said the Bills won’t be moving on from GM Brandon Beane, and in fact he will lead the search for a McDermott replacement. It’s a very enticing job for all sorts of reasons, and McDermott himself might not be without work for too long given all the winning he did with the Bills these last few years.
Another open head coach job, and another strong candidate to throw into the mix for the others remaining.
Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.Follow liam_mckeone