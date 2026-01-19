Bills Firing Sean McDermott Had NFL World Buzzing

On Saturday the Bills’ season ended in devastating fashion at the hands of the Broncos in an OT thriller that left Josh Allen teary-eyed at the podium. Two days later, Buffalo is making a huge change.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Bills had fired head coach Sean McDermott. McDermott had spent the last nine seasons at the helm in Buffalo and was a huge part of the franchise’s turnaround from perennial cellar-dweller to annual AFC powerhouse. But the Bills have struggled in the playoffs during McDermott’s tenure despite the presence of an MVP-caliber talent at quarterback. It seems Saturday’s loss, which eliminated Buffalo from a wide-open race for the Super Bowl crown, was the final straw.

Over his nine years as head coach McDermott accumulated a 98-50 regular season record; the seven straight winning seasons he led the Bills to makes for one of the greatest stretches of success in franchise history. But he finishes his career in Buffalo with an 8-8 playoff record and far more disappointments than notable successes, which proved his undoing.

There will be much anticipation surrounding the Bills’ hunt for a new coach. But the news of McDermott’s firing had the NFL world absolutely buzzing.

Sean McDermott leaves Buffalo with a 98-50 record, 5 AFC East titles, 2 AFC title game appearances and a .662 winning percentage, which ranks 15th all-time and 3rd among active coaches. He took over a team that hadn't made the playoffs in 18 years.



Bills acting with urgency. https://t.co/utWbTL38XJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 19, 2026

That man said “I’m sticking up for Buffalo”and Buffalo said “Thanks, now go to Cleveland.” — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) January 19, 2026

As I have been saying, Sean McDermott should be on a 5 year deal as an NFL HC next year, just not the Bills. Had to happen. https://t.co/7A0W4eCNCe — Evan Cohen (@EvCoRadio) January 19, 2026

Sean McDermott should absolutely get another head coaching job. His defenses always seem better than their talent. *But* I get that the Bills can't face another offseason coming off the same loss every year. https://t.co/puEXPUJqrv — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) January 19, 2026

Sean McDermott needed to go but I’m shocked Buffalo pulled the trigger. Finally a sense of urgency. Who do they go for? Kubiak? — Brady Penn (@bradypenn21) January 19, 2026

I’m shocked, but I’m fine with it.



Sean McDermott was a good coach who broke a playoff drought of 17 years in Buffalo. He changed a culture and perception about a city. He took this team to many big games over nine seasons, but the team couldn’t win the big one.



I’ll forever… https://t.co/rtO2zrxFUT — Ajay Cybulski (@AjayCybulski) January 19, 2026

Sean McDermott will return in Avengers Doomsday — kofie.substack.com (@Kofie) January 19, 2026

Sean McDermott brought the Bills back to the playoffs for the first time in 17 years and practically never left during his tenure. He couldn’t get over the hump but the fact he cant even move into the new digs after all of that. — Sean (@SeanPBB) January 19, 2026

This is the correct decision for the Bills and it is about time



McDermott is a defensive minded coach who’s defense consistently falls apart in the postseason and was holding the team back



However Brandon Beane also needs to go he was a bigger issue than Sean McDermott was — SleeperBills (@SleeperBills) January 19, 2026

Actually hilarious that Sean McDermott finally got fired for the Bills playoff loss that was arguably the least amount of his fault — HCF ❄️ (@hcf_m2h) January 19, 2026

Sean McDermott. Mike Tomlin. John Harbaugh.

A sea change in the AFC - and the entire league - the past two weeks. https://t.co/MLUT0talL5 — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 19, 2026

A big change in Buffalo, but it sounds like it’ll be the only one. Subsequent reports said the Bills won’t be moving on from GM Brandon Beane, and in fact he will lead the search for a McDermott replacement. It’s a very enticing job for all sorts of reasons, and McDermott himself might not be without work for too long given all the winning he did with the Bills these last few years.

Another open head coach job, and another strong candidate to throw into the mix for the others remaining.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated