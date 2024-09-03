What Buffalo Bill was on the Sports Illustrated September 1991 cover released 33 years ago?
"Lean, Mean Sack Machine" was the title of this long form expose, from Sports Illustrated's Rick Telander, on the 1991 Buffalo Bills and their goal to ride Bruce Smith back to another Superbowl.
Marv recounted that after the 1990 season ending Super Bowl loss, Coach Levy's mother provided him with an insprirational poem, which lives in Bills Mafia imfamy.
"Regarding resilience, in the regular season 12 teams make the playoffs, 20 teams don’t. 11 teams then lose their last game. After a Super Bowl loss, have a period of mourning, recognize the good, make a plan, and work on the plan. After a Super Bowl loss, when some folks told us they didn’t want us to go back to the Superbowl, we said thank you for sharing, but we are glad that they’re not on my team. After losing our first Superbowl my mother consoled me by giving me this poem:- Marv Levy
Fight on, my men,” Sir Andrew Said
“A little I’m hurt but not yet slain.
“I’ll just lie down and bleed a while,
“And then I’ll rise and Fight again.
Leadership is the ability to get people to believe in themselves. To not follow you, but to join you, and to believe in you. Bill Polian was not the best general manager in professional football. He was the best of all time. He used to say “It is amazing what you can accomplish if nobody cares about the credit.”
The 1990 season had ended in a soul crushing defeat on a missed 'wide right' field goal vs the N.Y. Giants in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium.
This iconic sack for a safety of Giants QB Jeff Hostetler in the endzone was pure Bruce Smith.
They came within two points—missing a 48-yard field goal attempt in the last eight seconds—of beating the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV last January. If the Bills had won, we would be talking about them as the team of the '90s instead of questioning whether they can stick together long enough to make another run at the championship. But the Bickering Bills of 1989 seem dead—all the feuding and finger-pointing over tough losses has ceased—and the Boisterous Bills have arrived.- Rick Telander, Sports Illustrated
Recently Smith guaranteed a group of sportswriters that the Bills would win the Super Bowl this year—a statement that might have created havoc on the team in the past, but not now. "A lot of players feel the same way," says Thurman Thomas, the Bills' All-Pro running back. "I do. We probably have more talent than anybody in the league."
1990's Bruce Smith was full of 'bad things'...'bad things mannnn'.
But as we know, the 'never say die' Bills would bleed a little, regroup and rise to fight again for their second consecutive AFC Conference crown.