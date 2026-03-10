Brandon Beane's Smart Move Precedes Two Bills' Free Agency Miscues

In fewer than a 24-hour period, Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane showed why he's both beloved and heavily criticized by the fan base.

As the NFL Free Agency negotiating period began on Monday, the wide receiver agreements emerged one more outrageous than the prior — $28.5 million average annual value for Alec Pierce, $17.5 million per season for Wandale Robinson!

Granted both men are riding their first career 1,000-yard campaigns, but neither has proven to be a top-tier wide receiver. The word overpay is the first that comes to mind.

Even if they want to, the Bills are unable to overpay for free agents based on their current salary cap situation.

Presumably, Beane had a hunch that the WR free agents were going to be overvalued on the market, so he acted accordingly last week. Rather than enter a free agent bidding war he would never be able to win, the general manager went the trade route and acquired wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Instead of overpaying for a potential free agent bust, the Bills added a player with four career 1,100-yard receiving seasons. Notably, one of those seasons was 2020 when Moore was running routes for the Carolina Panthers and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is now Buffalo's head coach.

Unfortunately, after properly reading the wide receiver market, and taking preemptive action, Beane made a couple of missteps involving a slot cornerback and a kicker.

Expensive lateral move

Staying away from the wide receiver bonanza, Beane made his first significant deal with Atlanta Falcons' free agent cornerback Dee Alford.

Granted Alford is coming off a career year, and offers versatility in the defensive backfield, but he's essentially been nothing more than a solid slot cornerback. After dumping former All-Pro nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, and eating a $9 million dead cap hit as a result, the Bills gave $5.25 million per year to a younger, albeit average, replacement.

Although Johnson doesn't perfectly match with new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme, he was a consummate professional with All-Pro credentials. While his production dipped in 2025, the fall-off was greatly exaggerated by his critics.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs with the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during the first half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Johnson still made 57 tackles over 13 games while limiting opposing receivers to 6.6 yards per target. By comparison, Alford made 67 tackles over 16 games while holding receivers to 7.2 yards per attempt.

Alford may wind up being a positive addition to the Bills' new look defense, but it just seems silly to add his salary to the books while paying Johnson to go away.

Kicker mismanagement

On Tuesday morning, it was revealed that the Bills renegotiated Tyler Bass's contract to lessen the cap burden in 2026. The four-year, $20.4 million contract is now a two-year deal for $6.75 million.

While taking a pay cut following a completely lost 2025 season, Bass creates $1.92 million in cap space for the Bills (per Spotrac). Had they released the kicker, however, they would've created approximately $3 million in space.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass gets ready to kick a field goal during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming off a sports hernia injury that required surgery this past fall, Bass is nothing less than a risky proposition moving forward. Not to mention, Matt Prater, his 2025 replacement, is better than the Bills' 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

Prater made 90 percent of field goals attempts for Buffalo. Bass's career high is 87.5 percent in 2021.

Set to turn 42 years old, Prater can likely be had on a modest short-term contract. Chances are he'd be more than willing to return to the Bills, considering they have hired special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, who coached Prater with the Arizona Cardinals.

Beane could have created similar cap space by cutting Bass and settling on Prater, but he's doubling down on his former draft pick instead.