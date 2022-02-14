Bills and Chiefs are early Super Bowl LVII betting favorites

Bills and Chiefs the Early Super Bowl Favorites for Next Year
The Los Angeles Rams hadn't even walked off their home field at SoFi Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night when the hype for next season began.
According to TheLines, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market, a consensus of the nation’s largest legal online sportsbooks makes the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs the early co-favorites to win it all next year, at +725 apiece.
Of course, since both play in the AFC, only one can even make the Super Bowl. But that's how widely respected both teams remain despite each falling short of the sport's biggest game this season.
Both teams have surpassed Tampa Bay since the odds for next year's Super Bowl were first posted last month. That was before Bucs quarterback Tom Brady decided to retire, which dropped his team from +1,000 to +2,600.
"Football is the ultimate team sport but quarterbacks are kings," TheLines lead analyst Brett Collison said, "and we’ve seen how that position can change the fortunes of a franchise. Kansas City and Buffalo are the favorites, in large part, because they have two of the best quarterbacks [Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen] in the league. With two notable retirements and some high-profile quarterbacks potentially moving to new teams, the lines should shift significantly in the offseason."
Because the Bills also are scheduled to visit the Rams in 2022, that matchup is a strong candidate for the NFL's annual Kickoff game, a tradition in which the defending Super Bowl champion plays the league's first game of the season at home on a Thursday night.
Here's how Super Bowl LVII odds for next season stand as of Tuesday morning:
- Kansas City Chiefs +725
- Buffalo Bills +725
- Los Angeles Rams +800
- San Francisco 49ers +1100
- Green Bay Packers +1400
- Cincinnati Bengals +1400
- Dallas Cowboys +1450
- Baltimore Ravens +2100
- Tennessee Titans +2100
- Denver Broncos +2250
- New England Patriots +2500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2600
- Los Angeles Chargers +2150
- Arizona Cardinals +2250
- Indianapolis Colts +2500
- Minnesota Vikings +3150
- Cleveland Browns +3500
- Seattle Seahawks +3500
- Philadelphia Eagles +3500
- Las Vegas Raiders +3500
- New Orleans Saints +3750
- Miami Dolphins +4500
- Pittsburgh Steelers +5500
- Washington Commanders +5500
- Atlanta Falcons +5500
- Carolina Panthers +5500
- Chicago Bears +7750
- NY Giants +9000
- Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
- Detroit Lions +12500
- New York Jets +15000
- Houston Texans +20000
