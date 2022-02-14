Bills and Chiefs are early Super Bowl LVII betting favorites

The Los Angeles Rams hadn't even walked off their home field at SoFi Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night when the hype for next season began.

According to TheLines, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market, a consensus of the nation’s largest legal online sportsbooks makes the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs the early co-favorites to win it all next year, at +725 apiece.

Of course, since both play in the AFC, only one can even make the Super Bowl. But that's how widely respected both teams remain despite each falling short of the sport's biggest game this season.

Both teams have surpassed Tampa Bay since the odds for next year's Super Bowl were first posted last month. That was before Bucs quarterback Tom Brady decided to retire, which dropped his team from +1,000 to +2,600.

"Football is the ultimate team sport but quarterbacks are kings," TheLines lead analyst Brett Collison said, "and we’ve seen how that position can change the fortunes of a franchise. Kansas City and Buffalo are the favorites, in large part, because they have two of the best quarterbacks [Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen] in the league. With two notable retirements and some high-profile quarterbacks potentially moving to new teams, the lines should shift significantly in the offseason."

Because the Bills also are scheduled to visit the Rams in 2022, that matchup is a strong candidate for the NFL's annual Kickoff game, a tradition in which the defending Super Bowl champion plays the league's first game of the season at home on a Thursday night.

Here's how Super Bowl LVII odds for next season stand as of Tuesday morning:

Kansas City Chiefs +725

Buffalo Bills +725

Los Angeles Rams +800

San Francisco 49ers +1100

Green Bay Packers +1400

Cincinnati Bengals +1400

Dallas Cowboys +1450

Baltimore Ravens +2100

Tennessee Titans +2100

Denver Broncos +2250

New England Patriots +2500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2600

Los Angeles Chargers +2150

Arizona Cardinals +2250

Indianapolis Colts +2500

Minnesota Vikings +3150

Cleveland Browns +3500

Seattle Seahawks +3500

Philadelphia Eagles +3500

Las Vegas Raiders +3500

New Orleans Saints +3750

Miami Dolphins +4500

Pittsburgh Steelers +5500

Washington Commanders +5500

Atlanta Falcons +5500

Carolina Panthers +5500

Chicago Bears +7750

NY Giants +9000

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000

Detroit Lions +12500

New York Jets +15000

Houston Texans +20000

