Sensible Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse believes team is progressing nicely

He brings leadership and perspective to a team that's on the brink of greatness if it can keep its focus.

A relatively lackluster practice on Saturday was followed by a day off and then a more satisfying return to the field on Monday, according to Bills coach Sean McDermott, who said before Tuesday's practice that he was happy with the progress his team has displayed since training camp began less than a week earlier.

One of the reasons the team didn't fall into a rut is the leadership of the veterans, including center Mitch Morse, who like coach Sean McDermott first learned the pro game from Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The seventh-year player brings perspective and sensibility. He sees around corners and tries to stay practical.

It's one of the reasons he agreed in March to a $2 million pay cut for 2021 after missing two games with the fifth documented concussion of his career last season.

Although his salary was reduced, his role was not. Morse still is expected to lead a strong position group that last season helped produce an offensive juggernaut, second only to the Green Bay Packers in points.

"I think every team has a different identity," Morse said, "and training camp's finding that out. You know, we're going to have ups and downs, ebbs and flows of every season, every game, every practice. ... I think every year is different. For us, it's all ultimately about putting points on the board however we can.

"It's always easy to say we can't be complacent and fight complacency. Expectations are high. We put it on ourselves to be high. But we also understand that right now, thr practices and the preseason games are for correcting mistakes, are for trying things. Now, you don't want to try a new thing out in a preseason game and get the quarterback smoked. ... But right now it's for finding our identity, and that might be different than last year. It might be the exact same.

"So right now, just kind of managing expectations, and no one puts higher expectations on us than ourselves."

Morse is part of a line that wasn't able to function at full strength last season because of multiple injuries. Guards Cody Ford and Jon Feliciano also missed significant time.

This year, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and valuable reserve Ike Boettger were hit with positive COVID-19 tests at the start of camp and are out indefinitely on a team that hasn't reached the 85% vaccination threshold required by the NFL for teams to operate with pre-pandemic freedoms.

But the presumption is that all will be ready to start the season, and Morse couldn't be happier, especially for Ford.

"I think it's great to have Cody back," Morse said. "You know he's such a competitor. Those last two seasons ended with an injury. You know, that's irked him. And he's such a competitive guy and a great teammate and very cerebral out there. He's another center out there and knows his stuff. So it's great to have him out here, he's a competitor.

"... It's really fun to have Cody back out there and, you know, we were able to re-sign a bunch of guys. That continuity is something you don't see in the NFL very often."

For someone who's had five concussions already, Morse is equally encouraged by a relatively new product that's making its way through NFL camps these days.

It's called a Guardian Cap, a pliable covering placed over helmets during practice to help reduce the dangerous effects of repeated blows to the head.

Bills players wear Guardian Caps over their helmets during a recent practice. Jamie Germano via Imagn Content Services, LLC

According to the American Football Coaches Association website, "Guardian Caps effectively reduce the overall buildup of small blows that occur over the course of a season by allowing greater energy dissipation at the point of contact with a pliable material. The cap is attached to the outside of the helmet in such a way that it allows for shifting and movement independently of the helmet, which redirects some of the blow upon contact."

Morse was taken aback at first by the futuristic appearance, but he welcomes any product that can prevent more concussions.

"Of course we give each other hell for how it looks," he said. "But then after one practice, I looked at [defensive tackle] Justin Zimmer and I'm like, `man I know we were getting after it and I didn't feel anything.

"The flip side is we don't wear those during games, so I'm sure a certain few practices we'll take them off. But I think for the little hits here and there, especially in these practices, it's great."

An intact offensive line. Guardian Caps. The wisdom of Mitch Morse.

What more does one team need?

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.