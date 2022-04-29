General manager Brandon Beane traded up two spots just to make sure.

The Buffalo Bills came into Thursday night with their biggest need lining up with perhaps the 2022 NFL Draft's best overall position: Cornerback.

This was no coincidence.

General manager Brandon Beane had spent the offseason to this point shoring up just about every position group except corner, likely knowing he'd be able to get at least one plug-and-play athlete at that position.

That's what he believed he accomplished by moving up two spots in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens to select Florida's Kaiir Elam at No. 23.

Elam is tall (6-1, with a 6-4 wingspan), fast (4.39 40) and more than a willing tackler with outstanding instincts, especially in zone schemes. He will challenge to start right away, just as Tre'Davious White did successfully as a rookie in 2017.

Elam was one of four cornerbacks to have his name called with seven picks still remaining in the first round.

Here's the summary from SI.com's Draft Bible:

"Long limbed, physical corner who looks like he was born to be the next corner in the Seattle Cover 3 style scheme that has taken over the league. Has mastered the kick step from press that Cover 3 teams look for as a changeup while having the IQ and short area quickness to play tight on throws underneath. Limited athlete who will struggle to run with faster and twitchier receivers, will not hold up playing predominantly man at the next level. Projects as a strong starting cornerback in a Cover 3 scheme in the NFL or a scheme that allows him to play a majority of his reps away from the line of scrimmage."

Sure sounds (and looks) like the Bills got their man.

The first-round cornerbacks of 2022

The Draft continues Friday evening with Rounds 2 and 3. Rounds 4 through 7 will be held Saturday.

The Bills came into the Draft 22 players short of the 90-man offseason limit.

