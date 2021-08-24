Buffalo Bills dealing with COVID-19 crisis

August 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedayBills Central+SI.com
Search

Bills GM Brandon Beane: `We Don't Have COVID Under Control'

The team is facing a crisis due to players being exposed to a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
Author:
Publish date:

The Buffalo Bills' coronavirus reality TV show took a serious turn on Tuesday when six players were sent home from practice after it was discovered they they had come in contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

None of the players — wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein and defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei — tested positive but had to exit the premises anyway due to NFL protocols.

Because Milano and Klein had lesser contact with the staff member, they could be back as early as Wednesday. The others will have to spend five days from the time of their contact away from the team.

General manager Brandon Beane held a press conference Tuesday to address the situation and painted a grim picture of what his team must deal with over the next week and possibly all season.

"We don't have it figured out, we don't have it under control and we just have to deal with the cards that are dealt," he said.

It is unlikely any of the players who must stay away for five days have been vaccinated, because the league allows for players who test negative after coming in contact with positive personnel to keep practicing as long as they test negative each day.

Beasley has been the Bills' most outspoken player on the issue of the COVID-19 vaccines, which he refuses to get because of unfounded concerns over complications. Whenever he has taken to Twitter to voice his opinions, Davis has responded by Tweeting his approval.

Lotulelei's case is more puzzling. He actually opted out of last season because of concerns about the pandemic. Why he would refuse the vaccine wouldn't seem to make much sense.

At the very least, some important minds within the organization remain closed on the safety and/or effectiveness of the vaccines.

To this, Beane can only shrug his shoulders and bite his tongue after being sanctioned by the league and the NFLPA earlier this year for admitting he would consider cutting unvaccinated players to get his team over the 85% vaccination threshold required to operate with pre-pandemic freedoms.

He was asked how the potential for losing multiple players at one position during the season could affect his decisions on building the team and the practice squad.

"You do have to try and look at everything," Beane said. "It's hard, you know, we don't ... I'm not going to get boxed in to what I said in the spring. But yeah, it's a tough job. You know, we're trying to figure out, and to what I said earlier, we'll try and have as many answers as we can, if and when this does happen in the season. So that's probably the best I can answer it.

"... This is our new normal. It's not the normal we like, but it's the world we're in. We're not exempt from any of this, as we've said many times, and we're going to try to keep our building as safe as we can."

Keeping in mind that, in Beane's words, they don't have it figured out and they don't have it under control.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs with the ball during minicamp at the ADPRO Sports Training Center.
News

Buffalo Bills dealing with COVID-19 crisis

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates wearing the turnover chain during the first quarter of a football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Bills pleased with rookie linemen they added in this year's NFL Draft

Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks
News

Early NFL Draft projection: Buffalo Bills take Penn State LB Ellis Brooks

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22).
News

Bills' Stefon Diggs ranks 11th among active NFL players

The Bills' Harrison Phillips could miss significant time with a knee injury.
News

Bills could be without DT Harrison Phillips for a while

Buffalo Bills tight end Reggie Gilliam (41) runs for a touchdown past Chicago Bears free safety Tashaun Gipson (38) during the second quarter at Soldier Field.
News

Bills' roster strength on display in lopsided win at Chicago

Micah Hyde is a top performer for the Buffalo Bills' defense.
News

Bills' roster prediction: Heavy on the lines

New Bills backup QB Mitchell Trubisky.
News

Bills QB Josh Allen to sit for a second straight preseason game