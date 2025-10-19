3 reasons for optimism despite Buffalo Bills' extended slump
There have been countless causes for concern amid the Buffalo Bills’ recent slump, which have been dissected ad nauseam over the past several days.
But how about some reasons for optimism? Those have been far and few between since Buffalo fell at the hands of the New England Patriots in Week 5 and then in Week 6 to the Atlanta Falcons.
It hasn’t been all bad for the Bills the past two weeks. And there is some additional hope on the horizon. Let’s dive into a few positives coming out of the bye week.
James has cooked
After signing a lucrative contract extension this offseason, James Cook has lived up to the high expectations that were placed upon him entering the 2025 campaign. He is currently second in the NFL in yards rushing (537), trailing only Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (603).
Cook has transformed into a do-it-all back, running inside and outside while also improving his ability as a pass-blocker and pass-catcher out of the backfield. He has been on the field for a career-high 61% of the Bills’ offensive snaps this season, which has placed him in the conversation among the other workhorse ball carriers in the league.
One area in which the Bills have underutilized Cook this season has been out of the backfield in the passing game. Cook has recorded just 12 receptions for 89 yards on the year and has been held without a catch in back-to-back weeks.
The Bills’ usage of Cook has helped propel the team offensively throughout the year, but it seems as if there is another gear they can reach with their No. 1 running back. It would be nice to see them take the chains off of him in the passing game as soon as Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers.
Help is on the way
While no one should make them out to be the second coming of Bruce Smith, the Bills’ two suspended defensive linemen, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi, are set to make their respective debuts with their new team in Week 8 against the Panthers.
It’s tough to expect either player to come in and immediately solve the struggles the Bills’ defensive line has faced this season. With that said, as injuries continue to pile up up front defensively, they need all the help they can get.
Hoecht finished the 2024 season with three sacks, four tackles four a loss and a pass rush win rate of 10.1%, per Pro Football Focus. He also recorded an impressive run stop percentage of 6.3%, while Ogunjobi’s run stop percentage as an interior defender was a solid 6.8%. Ogunjobi finished the 2024 season with 1.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.
The Bills entered Week 7 allowing the third-most yards rushing in the NFL (156.3 yards per game), and the hope is that, with Hoecht and Ogunjobi coming back, that will give the team a much-needed boost in more ways than one.
History out of the bye
The Bills have never lost coming out of a bye week since Head Coach Sean McDermott took over at the helm in 2017. The McDermott-led Bills are 8-0 after enjoying a week off and they have an excellent opportunity to push that mark to 9-0 against the Panthers next week.
Things will get more difficult for the Bills, with their upcoming schedule pitting them against several worthy opponents. But in a week when the Bills are in dire need of a victory, all signs point toward them getting one in Week 8 against Carolina.
