Predicting Buffalo Bills' remaining 2025 schedule, playoff standing
Entering the 2025 regular season, the Buffalo Bills were expected to enjoy a smooth ride, with one of the easiest schedules in the league based on most projections.
The Bills’ 2025 slate includes six teams that advanced to the playoffs a season ago, while 11 of their games this season are against opponents that recorded a losing record in 2024.
A piece of cake, right?
With six of their games coming against what were expected to be three lowly AFC East foes, and another three matchups scheduled against what has historically been one of the worst divisions in football — the NFC South — the No. 1 seed appeared to be a fait accompli for the Bills. And after a 4-0 start, expectations for the team skyrocketed.
Not so fast.
The Bills’ outlook has started to appear a whole lot different after two straight defeats, with the team exhibiting deficiencies on both sides of the ball, leading to ample cause for concern moving forward. With everything considered, here is a prediction for the Bills' remaining regular-season schedule and where they will find themselves entering the playoffs.
(Overall records as of prior to the start of Monday Night Football.)
Week 8 | Carolina Panthers (4-3)
The Panthers have impressed this season, winning three games in order to forge a head of steam entering this week’s game against the Bills. Carolina has ridden a strong running game throughout its recent spurt of success. This will not be an easy game for Buffalo.
Prediction: Win
Week 9 | Kansas City Chiefs (4-3)
After a rough start, the Chiefs are back. Wide receiver Rashee Rice has returned from suspension, while Patrick Mahomes has awoken from his early-season slumber. Kansas City is once again a Super Bowl favorite.
Prediction: Loss
Week 10 | Miami Dolphins (1-6)
The Dolphins are a dumpster fire. This is one of the few walkovers remaining on the Bills’ regular-season schedule.
Prediction: Win
Week 11 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of the favorites to earn NFL MVP at season’s end, recording a torrid stretch to start the regular season. Todd Bowles has the Buccaneers clicking on all cylinders, making this one of the most difficult matchups remaining for the Bills this year.
Prediction: Loss
Week 12 | Houston Texans (2-3)
It will be interesting to see where the Texans find themselves when Week 12 rolls around. Their defense has performed well, while their offense has been inconsistent throughout the season. All that being said, this is a team that beat the Bills a season ago, making it an intriguing matchup.
Prediction: Win
Week 13 | Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
The Steelers’ offense has displayed flashes of brilliance behind 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the Pittsburgh defense has resembled a sieve through the first seven weeks of the season. All in all, the Steelers have outperformed expectations through their first six games. This is far from a daunting matchup for Buffalo, but one it must account for down the stretch.
Prediction: Win
Week 14 | Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)
It’s highly unlikely that the Bengals will get starting quarterback Joe Burrow back in time for their meeting with the Bills. But after acquiring new backup QB Joe Flacco via a trade before a Week 7 win over the Steelers, this team has become a whole lot more viable than it was in the first several weeks following Burrow’s injury.
Prediction: Win
Week 15 | New England Patriots (5-2)
The Patriots already beat the Bills once this season and now sit alone atop the AFC East while also holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills. Quarterback Drake Maye completed 91% of his passes during a win over the Tennessee Titans, setting a new franchise record, and it now appears the sky is the limit for the young signal caller. It’s time to take this team for real as a true contender to take the divisional crown from Buffalo.
Prediction: Loss
Week 16 | Cleveland Browns (2-5)
The Browns have a solid defense, but their offense is anemic and is unlikely to present a significant challenge in this game. There is a chance we may see Shedeur Sanders under center for this game, which is the only thing that could give Cleveland a glimmer of hope against the Bills. But even that is a stretch.
Prediction: Win
Week 17 | Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
The Eagles put it all together during a win over the Vikings on Sunday. There is a question as to whether or not this game will mean much to either team in Week 17, particularly the Eagles. With that said, with the way things have gone for the Bills in recent weeks, it would not be shocking if they are fighting for their playoff lives in this one.
Prediction: Loss
Week 18 | New York Jets (0-7)
If the Bills’ playoff hopes are still in question entering the season’s final week, they’ll be lucky to have drawn a matchup with the worst team in the NFL. The Jets have been a train wreck under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.
Prediction: Win
Final Record/Standing: 11-6, second-place AFC East, wild card berth
At the end of the day, it's just too tough to trust the Bills right now. They can't stop the run or pass defensively, while their offense has hit the skids in recent weeks.
With significant reason to worry on both sides of the ball, this team will have to prove its ability to overcome some of its warts before it can be once again considered as a bona fide contender for a conference title.
Fortunately for the Bills, they have 10 more games to prove themselves worthy of the high expecatations many had for them at the outset of the season.
