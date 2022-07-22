Surprise Cut: Is Greg Van Roten on Bills Roster Bubble?

Protecting Josh Allen at all costs should be the Buffalo Bills No. 1 priority headed into a 2022-23 season where there are Super Bowl-or-bust expectations surrounding the organization.

But not everyone on the offensive line gets the privilege to protect one of the league's best players, as Buffalo's success rides of the health and protection of Allen.

ESPN recently released its candidates that could land on the roster bubble for all 32 teams. Greg Van Roten was listed as a potential victim of the chopping block later this offseason for the Bills. Here's what the list had to say:

The Bills don't have many roster battles, but there will be a fight for the final offensive line spot. After spending the past two years with the Jets, Van Roten, 32, was signed during the offseason program and brings needed experience to the interior of the Bills' line. That doesn't mean he's guaranteed to make the final 53-man roster, and he'll be battling for a spot with veteran interior lineman Greg Mancz, who has more experience playing center, and tackle Luke Tenuta, a sixth-round pick.

Van Roten, 32, signed with the Bills on June 13 after spending the past two seasons with the AFC East rival New York Jets, whom he started 23 games for.

Originally an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2013, Van Roten played just two seasons in the league before not appearing on a roster for four years.

He finally earned his first start in his second season with the 7-9 Carolina Panthers in 2018, as he started all 16 games at guard for coach Ron Rivera. Van Roten was tasked with protecting quarterback Cam Newton during the former MVP's final full season of health in his first stint with Carolina.

Now with the Bills, Van Roten has his best shot at winning a ring after 77 career games. At either guard position, he'll have the tall task of competing with the likes of Roger Saffold and Ryan Bates. Cody Ford is another name to watch on the roster bubble, but Van Roten's experience could play a factor in him winning the job over 25-year-old counterpart.

Should he make the 53-man roster, his experience be served best as an important depth piece. But coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo front office won't be taking any chances on keeping guys they feel won't maximize the team's potential toward hoisting the Lombardi Trophy once February rolls around.