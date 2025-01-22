Bills will have 3 key offensive players available vs. Chiefs they didn't have in Week 11 win
The Buffalo Bills should be confident going into a second matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs with this weekend’s AFC title game. The Bills were able to down the two-time defending champion Chiefs for a 30-21 victory back in Week 11.
What’s even more impressive is that Buffalo brought home that win without two of its biggest offensive weapons and one of their emerging offensive linemen.
Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid, and Spencer Brown were unable to suit up against Kansas City the first time around, but being healthy this time could make a difference as the Bills try to get their first playoff win against the Chiefs in the Sean McDerMcDermott and Josh Allen era.
Neither Coleman or Kincaid have had super dominant seasons. But make no mistake, their playmaking ability as pass catchers are crucial factor in Allen’s effectiveness in Joe Brady’s attack.
Coleman’s 19.2 yards per catch ranked fourth in the NFL this season, while Kincaid’s 44 receptions and 75 targets both ranked second on the team.
The return of Brown may be even more important than the return of the two pass catchers, though. Brown has posted strong PFF grades this season, with a 78.5 run block grade and a 76.2 pass block grade. He’s also a part of an offensive line unit that has helped Buffalo score 30 or more points 13 times this season and allowed Allen to be sacked 17 times total across 19 games (including the playoffs).
These three Bills will be a welcome sight for this second matchup with Kansas City. Now the question is can they help the team post the same result as Week 11 and vault Buffalo back into the Super Bowl after 31 seasons.