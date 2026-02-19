Two Unique Touchdowns Headline Bills' Best Plays of 2025

The NFL ranked Every Teams' Top 10 Plays of 2025, which included the best moments from the Buffalo Bills last season.

Many players were highlighted for their spectacular plays, including Josh Allen, James Cook, Ray Davis, and Christian Benford.

With several highlights tying for a spot, here is how Buffalo's best plays of the season were ranked.

10 — Cole Bishop Interceptions

Bishop's interceptions against New Orleans in Week 4 and Jacksonville in the Wild Card Round tied for the last spot. Against the Saints, the second-year safety jumped a trick play pass back to QB Spencer Rattler, making the grab with one hand. In the playoffs, a deflection from Tre'Davious White tipped the pass right into Bishop's hands, sealing a 27-24 Bills victory.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) can only watch as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) intercepts the ball on the last play of the game in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

9 — Catches Against Philadelphia

Tyrell Shavers and Brandin Cooks were both recognized in the ninth spot for their receptions against the Eagles in Week 17. The former made a 32-yard contested catch over standout corner Quinyon Mitchell along the sideline, as Allen was backpeddling with pressure in his face. The latter got positioning on safety Marcus Epps for a 36 yard completion to put Buffalo in scoring range while trailing by a touchdown.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) (obscured) leaps to catch a pass against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (39) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

8 — Hook and Ladders

The Bills ran three successful hook and ladder plays in 2025, ironically all in games they eventually lost. Two of them were highlighted in the eighth spot. The first was against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, where Joshua Palmer pitched it back to Khalil Shakir for a 44 yard gain. The second was in the Divisional Round against the Broncos, where Shakir completed a lateral to Ray Davis for a 27 yard gain.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) runs against Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) in the second half at NRG Stadium | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

7 — Curtis Samuel Completion

Allen worked his magic behind the line of scrimmage, dodging defenders as he rolled to his left, only to double back and run all the way to his right, before finding Samuel open for a 21 yard gain on 3rd and 16.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (33) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

6 — Bosa + Benford = TD

Against the Steelers, Joey Bosa recorded a strip sack on Aaron Rodgers, with Christian Benford scooping up the loose ball and running it back 17 yards for a touchdown.

Joey Bosa forced Aaron Rodgers to fumble on the sack, and Christian Benford took it into the end zone to give the Bills the lead!



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/mmgwWstSt0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 30, 2025

5 — Let James Cook

The league's leading rusher had two plays tied for fifth, including a 44 yard touchdown in Week 2 against the Jets, and a 44 yard touchdown in Week 16 against the Browns. Both runs displayed Cook's impressive agility and contact balance, as well as his breakaway speed to outrun defenders once he reaches the second level.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) carries the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) defends during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

4 — AJ Epenesa Interceptions

Buffalo's defensive lineman recorded two interceptions in 2025, and both were featured as tied for fourth on this list. His first, against Carolina, saw him jump a screen pass thrown by Andy Dalton, juking the QB on his runback before being tackled just before the goal line. His second, against Cincinnati, was deflected by Jordan Phillips, with Epenesa having the awareness to locate the ball in the air and run under it for the interception.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) returns an interception against Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

3 — Tyrell Shavers TD

Shavers enjoyed his best game as a pro against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His career-day was highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown reception, getting open on the scramble drill as Allen bought time in the pocket. The play was also featured on the NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2025 at number 66.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) makes a touchdown catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

2 — Ray Davis Primetime Kick Return

Buffalo's offense struggled against an elite Houston defense, but the primetime lights weren't too bright for Ray Davis. The running back followed his blocks and returned a kick 97 yards for a score, juking the kicker at midfield and flipping into the endzone.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against the Houston Texans | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

1 — Christian Benford Pick-Six

The best Bills play of 2025 was Benford's clutch touchdown against the Bengals in Week 14. Blitzing off the left slot, Joe Burrow tried hitting Ja'Marr Chase for a quick completion, but the corner snagged the ball out of the air and ran it back 63 yards for a lead-changing defensive score. The play was also featured on the NFL's Top 100 Plays of 2025 at number 22.

Christian Benford made an insane individual effort on this pick-6 🤯 @Cisco pic.twitter.com/fBx0sOIrlX — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2025

