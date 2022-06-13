Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Bills Mandatory Minicamp Preview: Setting the Table

Perfect attendance is expected as team looks to build momentum for training camp and beyond.

Regardless of whether he shows, safety Jordan Poyer will be the top story when the Buffalo Bills reconvene in Orchard Park Tuesday for the start of a three-day mandatory minicamp.

For the record, Poyer has given no indication he plans to skip this camp like he did with OTAs, the voluntary portion of the Bills' offseason. That was a business decision as part of his and agent Drew Rosenhaus' strategy for negotiating a contract extension.

Now that the option to stay away no longer exists the rest of the way, the Bills expect Poyer to be all business about the sport of football and will have the option to start fining him if his absence continues.

Beyond Poyer, however, the Bills have much to accomplish over three practices that may, like last year, be reduced to two if coach Sean McDermott likes what he sees and gets from the team's most loaded roster of the NFL's free agency era (1993 and beyond).

Here are some of the top items on the agenda:

Preliminary depth chart

The Bills pretty much know who all their starters are going to be. But for the positions like defensive line, wide receiver, running back and tight end, where backups rotate in throughout, some interesting evaluations have to be made.

Special teams will be particularly interesting, with the punting and returning jobs up for grabs.

The cornerbacks

Elite outside cornerback Tre'Davious White remains out indefinitely following December surgery to repair a torn ACL. This, after fellow outside starter Levi Wallace was poached by the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency.

All of this has opened the door for extensive reps for Dane Jackson, their temporary CB1, and rookie first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam, a player defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said the Bills need to respond the way White did when drafted in the first round in 2017.

"We need Kaiir to step up and play well for us early," Frazier said.

Elam was taken with the 23rd overall pick this year, White with the 27th in 2017. White started right away and was a fixture in Buffalo's stingy secondary until being felled on Thanksgiving. He has made two Pro Bowls and in 2019 was named a first-team All-Pro.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Team building

Momentum from winning two AFC East titles in a row and three playoff games over the previous two seasons won't mean anything unless the Bills recreate themselves, which is their goal every season, regardless of roster turnover

This year, that approach likely is more crucial, given all the key changes the team has made to both lines, the additions to quarterback Josh Allen's arsenal and the lack of experienced personnel beyond their starters in the secondary.

With Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Star Lotulelei gone, newcomer Von Miller now is the elder statesman of the defensive line and being looked to for leadership.

By all accounts, he's been delivering.

That was expected, though.

What the Bills need just as much is for new leaders to emerge every year.

Who will be the surprises this year? Jackson? Defensive end Shaq Lawson? Guard Ryan Bates? Runnng back Devin Singletary? Wide receiver Gabriel Davis? Defensive tackle Ed Oliver? The possibilities are endless.

More importantly, there is no quantifying Buffalo's ceiling anymore.

All that remains is for the players to prove they can stay in the moment, something that always is easier said than done.

BOOKMARK OUR SITE: For more Bills news and features, visit SI.com's Fan Nation regularly.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.

In This Article (1)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) blocks a punt by Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack (3) in the fourth quarter of a game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Buffalo Bills' punting battle not nearly decided

By Nick FierroJun 11, 2022
Carlos Basham has been drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
News

Bills counting on young pass rushers to make giant leaps

By Nick FierroJun 10, 2022
Jaquan Johnson
News

Without Poyer and Hyde, Bills are super thin at safety

By Nick FierroJun 9, 2022
Tavon Austin 2
News

Tavon Austin willing to do whatever Bills need

By Nick FierroJun 8, 2022
DaQuan Jones-2
News

Bills defensive line slowly taking possible multiple shapes

By Nick FierroJun 8, 2022
Edmunds Int
News

Bills' Tremaine Edmunds not listening to any potential distracting noises

By Nick FierroJun 7, 2022
Beane-cropped-2
News

Bills make another move to remain at forefront of player safety

By Nick FierroJun 7, 2022
Fitzpatrick-2
News

Ryan Fitzpatrick calls years with Bills the most precious of his career

By Nick FierroJun 6, 2022