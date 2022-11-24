Bills NFL Power Rankings: Buffalo Moves Down Below Cowboys and Chiefs?

The national media's judgment of the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys might undergo another change once Thanksgiving Day is in the books.

But for now, or at least for the last couple of weeks?

As of NFL Week 10, the Bills and the Cowboys were both flops of a sort, each dropping to 6-3.

Upon further review ...

The Bills believe they've straightened themselves out after two straight losses with their muscling of the Browns. And Dallas did the same, with a number on the Vikings in Week 11 with a 40-3 drubbing that some at The Star (including team owner Jerry Jones) are suggesting is the most "perfect'' game Dallas has played in the 33-year Jones era.

And what does SI think of the Bills and the Cowboys? Now 7-3, Dallas essentially earned "No. 1A'' status in Connor Orr's league rankings. And the Bills, who play at Detroit today with a Thanksgiving chance to rise? Read on ...

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8–2)

Writes Orr: "I debated putting both the Cowboys and the Bills at No. 1 ... Right now, the Chiefs are ahead of both Dallas and Buffalo because they have completely overcome their weaknesses. ... There is no way to defend this team; there is only acceptance of what is.''

2. Dallas Cowboys (7–3)

Orr: "The Cowboys ... are healthy, deep with playmaking talent and can score against any opponent. If we’re looking seriously at deep playoff run potential, Dallas has all the necessary components (run game, quarterback efficiency, pass rush stars and an aggressive, shape-shifting secondary) to succeed.''

3. Buffalo Bills (7–3)

Orr: "I moved the Bills down on the list due, in part, to Josh Allen not looking quite right, and, in part, to the secondary falling to No. 23 in dropback success rate. ... they did look situationally sloppy.''

So ... the Bills and the Cowboys are suddenly better than the Eagles, who rank fourth here? Maybe debatable. And everybody is chasing KC? Not much debate there ... with a lot of Buffalo football yet to play.

